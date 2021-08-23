Jimmy Hayes, a seven-year NHL veteran and the brother of the Flyers’ Kevin Hayes, was unexpectedly found dead Monday morning at his home in Milton, Mass. Hayes was 31.

Law enforcement and first responders who pronounced Hayes dead said the death was not suspicious, although the cause is not immediately available, according to the Boston Globe. Hayes leaves behind his wife Kristen and two sons, Beau and Mac, as well as four siblings, Genevieve, Eileen, Justine, and Kevin; and parents Shelagh and Kevin Sr.

The Flyers expressed its condolences through a social media statement, saying: “We are heartbroken by the tragic news of Jimmy Hayes’ passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin and the entire Hayes family.”

Kevin and Jimmy were both stars at Boston College, and they played together for the Americans at the 2014 World Championships. They each won an NCAA championship with Boston College, which put out a statement over Twitter: “Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family.”

Following his college career, Hayes was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the 60th overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft. Over the course of seven NHL seasons, Hayes played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils. A 6-foot-5, 215-pound right winger, Hayes had 54 goals and 109 points in 334 NHL games.

Hayes finished his NHL career with the Devils during the 2017-18 season and most recently played for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre Scranton for the 2018-19 season. Starting in 2020, he cohosted a podcast called “Missin Curfew” with fellow former NHL players Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall. The last episode posted on Aug. 5, 18 days before he was found dead.

On Sunday, the day before Hayes’ death, he was pictured in his wife’s Instagram post. The family was celebrating his son Beau’s second birthday. Kristen captioned the photo: “Let’s keep making more babies. So much fun celebrating these three boys over the weekend. The cutest lil friendships (Their dads all played hockey together at BC). If you make it to the end that’s a preview of college Beau. Can’t wait to watch them grow up together.”