Teammates and fans mourn Gaudreau brothers with vigils in Columbus and Calgary

The past week has provided yet another example of why the hockey community can be such a special place.

In the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy that resulted in the deaths of brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the global hockey community has rallied together to mourn and pay tribute to the Gaudreaus, and try to begin what promises to be a long and difficult healing process. The brothers, who both played professional hockey, were killed last Thursday night by a suspected drunk driver while they were riding their bikes near their home in South Jersey. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.

The absolute best of hockey was displayed Wednesday as thousands showed up to vigils in Columbus and Calgary, the two NHL cities where Johnny played, to remember Johnny and Matthew. Things began in Columbus where over 1,000 people showed up outside Nationwide Arena for a candlelight vigil wearing No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys and holding signs with messages of remembrance. They listened and watched, many sobbing, as members of the Columbus organization and Gaudreau’s former teammates told stories about Johnny, his on-ice exploits, and his fun-loving personality.

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner said Gaudreau had “a smile that could cheer you up no matter what.”

“This is a heartbreak that words alone cannot heal,” Jenner added. “That said, the support from you guys for us as a team, and most importantly, the Gaudreau family has been incredible to see. We’re so happy and proud to be part of this community. As we continue to grieve together, let’s continue sharing our incredible memories of John and Matty. Let us keep their stories alive, hold them in our thoughts, and keep them in our prayers.

“Nothing will fill the void in our hearts, but through our remembrance, we can find the strength to get through this difficult time together, the Gaudreau family will always be a part of our family. Thank you again for being here and standing together for the Gaudreaus. Rest easy, John and Matty.”

Veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson spoke next and shared a ritual he had established with Johnny.

“I had this little thing with John where I’d pick him up and give him a bear hug, and I wouldn’t let him down until he told me he loved me, and he wouldn’t tell me for a long time, but I know up here today that it was because he enjoyed the hugs,” Gudbranson said. “We just miss him so much. It’s wrong. And I urge you, please, please, please. And I beg you, having fun is one thing, but please find a ride home. There’s no reason for a tragedy like this. There’s so many options available to you. Just please, please, please find an alternative way home. Thank you.”

Center Cole Sillinger, 21, said he grew up an Edmonton an Oilers fan, but still rooted for Gaudreau when he was on the rival Flames, even mimicking him on the pond while playing with his brothers.

Following the words from the Blue Jackets players, fans were urged to light a candle and hold it in remembrance for 13 minutes and 21 seconds. The numbers were a nod to the brothers’ hockey numbers, as Johnny wore No. 13 and Matty sported No. 21. At the end of the candle ceremony, which was combined with a slideshow of photos, fans began chanting: “Johnny Hockey, Johnny Hockey, Johnny Hockey.”

Earlier in the day, the Blue Jackets held a press conference that included comments from general manager Don Waddell and several teammates. All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski thanked Gaudreau “for choosing Columbus when others wouldn’t,” while center and alternate captain Sean Kuraly called him “good to the core,” and someone who left “a life’s example of love, simplicity, and joy.”

About 2,000 miles away and across the Canadian border, a similar scene unfolded in Calgary, where Gaudreau played his first eight-plus seasons (he played one game in 2013-14). There, about another thousand fans gathered outside Scotiabank Saddledome as a tribute to their beloved No. 13 and his brother. Like in Columbus, fans left flowers, jerseys, signs, hockey sticks, and other tributes on the steps outside the arena.

The speakers included Flames legend Lanny McDonald, center and captain Mikael Backlund, and GM Craig Conroy.

“Johnny didn’t crave the spotlight, but with that big smile and those fast hands, he couldn’t outrun his fate,” opened McDonald. “He was a hero. He carried this big hockey town on his small frame, and we always moved to the edge of our seats as he raced up the wing in anticipation of yet another goal or another brilliant set-up.

“A hero to so many young kids across Calgary, they saw themselves in him, his passion, his dedication. He was proof it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog. Time doesn’t heal all wounds, and there is no amount of time that could erase the deep scars of losing these boys at the peak of their lives, but time may offer us perspective and I hope with time, you can come to this conclusion that Johnny and Matthew are leaving a legacy greater than they could have ever imagined, farther reaching than just hockey. ... We won’t remember how they died, just how they lived.

“They were always meant to be legendary. They have inspired thousands, not only through their love of the game, but their intention to live every day to their fullest, to love those around them deeply, and to always be humble. We know the color of the jersey didn’t even matter. We were always cheering for you. Let our chants echo so loudly the boys can hear it in the sky.”

Backlund, who played in Calgary for Johnny’s entire tenure there, called Johnny “a great teammate and friend,” adding “I feel lucky I got to see him firsthand, growing up from a college boy into a man.”

“Johnny always had a smile on his face, on and off the ice,” Backlund said. “I’m going to miss that smile. I’m going to miss Johnny chirping me about everything, like he always loved to do. ...My thoughts go out to the whole Gaudreau family. Rest in peace, Johnny and Matthew. I hope you’re having your pasta just the way you like it up there. Love you, man.”

Johnny and Matthew’s alma mater Gloucester Catholic will hold a night of remembrance for the brothers on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the high school’s gymnasium. The funeral is scheduled for Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media.