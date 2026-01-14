Skip to content
Q&A: President Keith Jones on the Flyers’ timeline, playoff hopes, and Matvei Michkov’s development

Jones says that the Flyers still want to create something "that's sustainable," but that the players are pushing up the team's timeline with their play.

Flyers president Keith Jones says he's very happy with new coach Rick Tocchet and the team's effort through 40-plus games.

The Flyers have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises this season with a 22-13-8 record and are seeking a first postseason appearance since 2019-20. With the midway point of the season having just passed, Jackie Spiegel recently caught up with Flyers president Keith Jones to discuss the team’s strong start, timeline for contention, Matvei Michkov’s development, and more.

  1. While Jones says the Flyers are still focused on building something “sustainable,” he did say the players deserve to be rewarded for their strong start and that the team needs to “enhance what they’ve done” as they push for the playoffs.

  2. Jones called Denver Barkey one of the organization’s biggest bright spots in the prospect pool, and also mentioned Porter Martone, Oliver Bonk, Alex Bump, Jack Berglund, and Heikki Ruohonen as others who are making strides.

  3. While Matvei Michkov’s decreased usage and lack of production have been hotly debated, Jones believes this season and the lessons he is learning will be invaluable to his ultimate ceiling in the future.

Note: This interview, which was conducted on Dec. 31, has been edited for brevity.

