Flyers center Kevin Hayes had core muscle surgery last week and will be off his skates for about a month, the Flyers announced.

Hayes, who turned 29 on May 8, had 12 goals in 55 games but just one in the season’s final 21 as the Flyers stumbled out of the playoff race.

Initial prognosis following the procedure, performed by a renowned doctor, William Meyers of the Vincera Institute, has a five-week recovery time. That would leave Hayes plenty of time to hit September training camp in top form.

» READ MORE: Can the Flyers get lucky again in the draft lottery? If not, they should still get a solid player.

Hayes will be entering his third season for the Flyers. He was one of the club’s best players in 2019-20, posting 23 goals in 69 games, including an NHL-best four shorthanded tallies.