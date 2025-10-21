Owen Tippett fuels the Flyers’ offensive explosion in 5-2 win over Kraken

Entering Monday night, the Flyers were tied for the sixth-fewest goals per game this season, averaging just 2.6.

But Monday night, they rose from the depths with a 5-2 win to hand the visiting Seattle Kraken its first regulation loss of the season. The Flyers have now won two straight and three of their last four and are 3-2-1 to start the season.

The Orange and Black did it backed by two goals apiece from Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster, three assists by Cam York, and with several players registering their first point, including Travis Konecny notching his first goal of the season.

Tippett stayed hot by snagging his fourth goal of the season in six games, to tie the game 1-1 at the midway point of the first period. Sean Couturier stripped Kraken goalie Joey Daccord as he tried to play the puck behind the goal line. The captain fed Nick Seeler as he snuck down into the left circle and tried to rip a shot. It deflected off the stick of Eeli Tolvanen, allowing Tippett to shovel the puck home into a gaping net.

Foerster then gave the Flyers the lead with a power-play goal less than 4 minutes later.

The winger and Bobby Brink worked the boards after a return pass by York missed its connection with Brink. Foerster got the puck and the two got to work with Brink drawing two Kraken players to him before passing to an open Foerster, who took his time and picked the top corner.

Konecny hinted Thursday that he wasn’t too worried about not having a goal, but the reaction after he scored told a different story. The play started when Matvei Michkov corralled the puck in the neutral zone, carried it into the offensive zone, and found trailing Egor Zamula.

The defenseman, who is well known for his patience with the puck, used it wisely as he skated down to the bottom of the left faceoff circle — used a little shoulder shrug to get around Jani Nyman along the way— and found Konecny for the tap-in at the right post to make it 3-1. It was Zamula’s first assist of the season.

Foerster added a second power-play goal less than a minute later, tipping in a point shot by York. The blueliner had received a great pass from Trevor Zegras after the center drew winger Tye Kartye in tight, creating space. The 23-year-old Foerster now has three goals and six points in six games.

Tippett added his second, to extend the lead to 5-2, with a bad-angle shot that squeezed through Daccord and the left post with under five minutes remaining in the second period.

Jordan Eberle had gotten the Kraken on the board first in the opening frame when a point shot by Cale Fleury hit him in the slot and changed direction on Flyers goalie Dan Vladař, who was ready to make the glove save. The puck instead went over his right shoulder.

Nyman had made it 4-2 on a Seattle power play when Matty Beniers found him in the right circle after a scramble in front.

Vladař, who was starting his second straight game, made 21 saves on 23 shots, including a big pad save on Kartye during a two-on-one when the Flyers were on the power play in the first period and then Chandler Stephenson on a breakaway four seconds later. Foerster scored his first on the power play soon after.

Breakaways

Nikita Grebenkin got back into the lineup and made an impact by coming to the defense of his teammate, Garnet Hathaway, who was hit awkwardly by Fleury along the boards in the neutral zone. The Russian earned five for fighting, two for instigating, and a 10-minute misconduct but earned his money by body-slamming Fleury down and then motioning to the crowd — a la Nic Deslauriers — to get excited. ... In the third period, Konecny also dropped the gloves and was given a 10-minute misconduct. He went to the defense of Couturier, who was cross-checked unexpectedly and from behind by former New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren. The play happened after Tippett nailed Kartye in front of the Kraken’s bench. ... Jett Luchanko also returned to the lineup and played 7 minutes, 4 seconds in what was his fourth game of the season.

Up next

The Flyers hit the road for a matchup with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP). The Sens will be without captain Brady Tkachuk, who is out 6-8 weeks after thumb surgery.