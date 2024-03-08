NHL trade deadline: Flyers could make more moves today ahead of playoff push

Flyers aren't expected to be buyers, but will they add another goaltender?

Flyers general manager Danny Brière has made it clear the Flyers won’t be major buyers. They don’t want to jeopardize their future.

“We’re not going to do a rental for high-end assets for the future,” he told The Inquirer recently. “We’re protecting those. We realize where we’re at. It’s not just about this year.”