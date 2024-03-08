NHL trade deadline: Flyers could make more moves today ahead of playoff push
Flyers general manager Danny Brière has stockpiled draft picks has part of their plan to rebuild the team.
The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern.
The Flyers aren't expected to make any major additions at the trade deadline, but could trade away forward Scott Laughton for the right price.
The playoffs should now be a priority for the Flyers after general manager Danny Brière’s deadline wizardry, according to Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.
Ahead of the deadline, the Flyers traded Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2025 first-round pick.
On Thursday, the Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers, the NHL's top team. Up next are the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Flyers aren't expected to be buyers, but will they add another goaltender?
Flyers general manager Danny Brière has made it clear the Flyers won’t be major buyers. They don’t want to jeopardize their future.
“We’re not going to do a rental for high-end assets for the future,” he told The Inquirer recently. “We’re protecting those. We realize where we’re at. It’s not just about this year.”
Hayes: Flyers winning now and building for the future, thanks to Danny Brière
The Flyers this week told Nick Seeler, a 30-year-old defenseman who has been an afterthought most of his career, that they could trade him to a Stanley Cup contender if he wanted. Seeler declined. He signed an extension instead.
That’s what the Flyers have going on with general manager Danny Brière, coach John Tortorella, and president Keith Jones, as their rebuild continues to exceed expectations. That’s what Seeler wants to be a part of. He hasn’t seen a playoff game in six years, when he was a 24-year-old rookie in Minnesota, but Seeler wants to stay.
Will the Flyers trade Scott Laughton?
The biggest remaining question for the Flyers if Scott Laughton will still be in the Orange and Black this weekend? Right now, that sounds like a 50/50 proposition as the Flyers are still weighing whether they should trade the popular player.
We know that Laughton is a coveted player around the league, especially in the context of a thin center market. With top center targets Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, Sean Monahan, Adam Henrique, and Alexander Wennberg already off the board, you could make an argument that Laughton is the top remaining option. Lauded in the locker room, Laughton plays hard, is a good penalty killer, and can play up and down a lineup. The Flyers have made it known they want a first-round pick in return for the versatile veteran and it seems likely they could get one if they do choose to go that route.
Grading the Sean Walker trade
After months of will they, won’t they, the Flyers finally traded Sean Walker.
The coveted defenseman and a 2026 fifth-round pick were sent to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2025 first-round pick (top 10 protected) and center Ryan Johansen, who was placed on waivers after the trade was completed.
Current Flyers draft picks for 2024 and 2025
Flyers general manager Danny Brière has continued to stockpile draft picks ahead of this year's deadline.
Heading into Friday, the Flyers have two first round picks in this year's NHL draft, which will take place on June 28. They also have two first round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, according to Puckpedia.