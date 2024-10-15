Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov scores his first two NHL goals in first period vs. Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor who?

Facing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, the Matvei Michkov Show raised its curtain.

Skating in his third game of the season, the Russian phenom had just one assist to his name, a setup pass to Travis Konecny on the power play in the Flyers 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Approximately 185 miles north of the Scotiabank Saddledome, in front of a packed Rogers Place crowd — mostly in orange for the Oilers — he doubled his points total with a pair of goals. The game was not even 10 minutes old.

Michkov’s first NHL goal took a while to become official. He knew it. The Flyers knew it. The referees needed another look.

On the power play, Owen Tippett attempted a backhanded shot but it hit the end boards and bounced towards the front of the net. Michkov jammed the puck at the right post more and got it under the pad of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

The puck clearly crossed the goal line before Skinner scooped it out and after the referees agreed, Michkov got mobbed by his teammates on the bench. But then the Oilers challenged for goaltender interference. The video review determined that Michkov was making a play on the loose puck in the crease and after a delay, he could celebrate his first goal of many.

He didn’t have to wait long for the many.

The Flyers didn’t knock in a goal on the ensuing power play but they got another chance when Corey Perry was called for slashing Scott Laughton in the neutral zone. On that man advantage, Michkov said let’s make that two.

This goal was more obvious. Konecny went cross-ice from above the left faceoff circle to Morgan Frost at the right point. The center walked it down before sending a pass to Michkov — and the rookie didn’t hesitate putting it on net from the goal line.

The quick shot didn’t give Skinner enough time to slide over as the puck sneaked in between the goalie and the post. He did the “Are you not entertained?” reaction and the Flyers fans that dotted the stands surely were. For the Oilers fans, not so much, as it made it Michkov 2, Oilers 0.