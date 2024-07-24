Matvei Michkov has plans to bring the Flyers back to prominence as he realizes his NHL dream

Matvei Michkov’s journey to Philly began on Monday in Russia before he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday morning. When he sat down for his introductory news conference Wednesday morning, he had already been on the ice at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

Michkov is focused.

Advertisement

But his focus is not self-centered. Although he has goals set for his rookie season — he would not reveal them when prompted — his sights are not set on just living out his dream of playing in the NHL but leading the Flyers back to prominence.

“I hope that I will, first of all, bring young blood, and the goals that everyone expects from me,” Michkov said according to Google Translate. “I want to win every game and will do everything possible for the team to win.”

“Here to win,” “playoffs,” and even Stanley Cups were mentioned during the over 20-minute chat he had with the media. The ears certainly perk up as the young star mentions a strong desire to lead the Flyers back to the playoffs just a few months after the team, amid a rebuild, extended its drought to four seasons.

» READ MORE: Matvei Michkov has arrived to the Flyers, with the team’s brass picking up the top prospect at the airport

“Good for him,” president Keith Jones told The Inquirer with a smile. “That’s what we’ve always said, that about our players, we’re never going to say we’re not a playoff team [or] we are a playoff team — that’s for the players to decide.

“That’s really important that they invest in that, that it matters to them. There’s a foundation built last year. … I want our players to drive to be the best that they can be and where that puts us, I don’t know. But I’m glad that they’re thinking that way.”

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Michkov aims to elevate the Flyers. What should come as a surprise is that he is in Philly. When the Flyers drafted him seventh overall in 2023, the Perm, Russia, native wasn’t expected to be with the club until 2026; he had a three-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League to fulfill. Instead, he was released two later and signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers on July 1.

“I didn’t expect it, to be honest,” general manager Danny Brière said. “It’s pretty amazing. When we drafted on we had no expectation of him coming until this contract was done. It’s the reason why he fell because he would have gone probably in the top two or three at most. So, it’s a great break for us, for the organization, to have them early.”

It’s a break for Michov too, who added through Flyers consultant/translator Slava Kuznetsov: “I had a dream to play in the NHL and this club makes it possible.”

Sitting in an orange shirt with the Flyers logo and sporting a team hat, Michkov exuded the confidence that matches his play. A left-handed shot who plays on the off-wing, he is known for his skating and high-end vision, shot, and quickness. He lives down the middle of the ice in the offensive zone, has a nose for the net, and is the type of talent that the Flyers haven’t seen in some time. Michkov should immediately elevate the forward group and bolster an offense that finished 27th in the NHL last season, scoring just 2.82 goals per game.

» READ MORE: Flyers prospects Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk get invited to the World Junior Summer Showcase

But before Flyers fans can dream of their team playing beyond mid-April or lifting the greatest trophy in all of sports, a deep breath is needed. Yes, Michkov has the potential to be a generational talent, but he is just a teenager.

“We don’t see him as a savior. That’s certainly not what we’re putting on his shoulders. He’s 19 years old,” Brière said. “He’s coming in to learn, expand his game, and, obviously, we hope that the sky’s the limit for him but we’re certainly not expecting him to be the savior of this team. We’re building a team that’s going to have many pieces to work together. And we’re hoping that he becomes one of them.”

Time will tell how soon Michkov gets acclimated to the NHL’s style of play — and learns the defensive side of the game from coach John Tortorella, who he said he has not spoken with yet. If it mirrors his time in the KHL, Michkov should find success. Last year while on loan with Sochi, he notched 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games. He had 11 multi-point games, including three three-point games, and went on a tear at the end of the season to finish with 13 points in nine games.

He’ll have some help from his Flyers teammates like fellow Russians Egor Zamula and Ivan Fedotov, and veterans Garnet Hathaway and Erik Johnson, who has already offered to serve as chauffeur. And, he’ll have some protection on ice too.

“We showed him that video of the fight of Nic [Deslauriers] in the [New York] Rangers game last year. We told him that’s his new best friend,” Brière joked, mentioning the epic Deslauriers-Matt Rempe donnybrook.

Brière and Michkov also shared a special moment in the press room after everyone had cleared out. The pair came back in and the now GM showed Michkov a picture that hangs on the wall. It is from July 2007 and shows Brière and former Flyers GM Paul Holmgren holding up Brière’s Flyers jersey after he signed with the team. Seventeen years later Brière said he and Michkov will need to get an updated version.

For now, the focus is on hockey and growing roots in the Philadelphia area. Michkov is getting more comfortable with not just understanding but speaking the English language and will be working with a tutor in between training in Voorhees. His mother Maria and brother Prohor are also expected to come to the area in the next few weeks. Family is important to Michkov and on Wednesday, he was thinking of his father, Andrey, who died in April 2023 at 51 years old, as he realizes his dream of playing for the Flyers.

» READ MORE: Erik Johnson is ready to pass on hockey knowledge to younger Flyers, including Matvei Michkov

“It hasn’t settled yet,” Michkov said through translation. “It does not feel real. It feels like a dream. … But I think my father would be really proud. I want to help the team, and win with the team Stanley Cups and all Cups possible.”