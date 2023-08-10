Flyers top pick Matvei Michkov showcases skill, wins MVP of Russian 3-on-3 tournament

Since Matvei Michkov’s name was announced as the No. 7 overall pick of the NHL draft in Nashville on June 28, Flyers fans’ interest level in the Russian forward has bordered on obsession.

Whether it be photos he’s posted on Instagram, social clips of him stickhandling, or streaming his preseason games, Flyers fans can’t get enough of Michkov at the moment. Part of that is understandable, as Michkov has the potential to develop into the star this fan base has long craved. He has already become the face of what many hope is a “new era of orange,” despite the fact he may not arrive stateside for another three years.

Thursday brought the latest viral clips from the Flyers new phenom, with Michkov and some of his SKA St. Petersburg teammates taking part in a 3-on-3 exhibition showcase in Russia. While the tournament was designed to highlight players’ offensive skills and entertain — this did not resemble a traditional KHL game in any sense and SKA’s coach even played at one point — Michkov stood above the rest, scoring three goals in two games to win MVP and lead SKA to the title.

While it is still far too early to tell if Michkov will develop into the NHL star some project him to be, Thursday provided a glimpse into some of the skills and tools the young player possesses. Here are the top Michkov highlights from the 3-on-3 torunament.

1. Michkov makes no mistake on the breakaway

Michkov’s first goal of the day came after he leaked out of the defensive zone early for a breakaway. From there his talent took over, as he came in with speed, faked the deke to open up the Sochi goalie, and fired a quick shot under the goalie’s blocker. This move might play in an NHL shootout.

2. Michkov showcases his quick release

Michkov’s second goal of the day came in the final against Russia when he received a pass in the slot before ripping a shot back against the grain to score. While the pass was the highlight on the play, Michkov still had to finish which he did with aplomb.

3. A little ‘Michkov Magic’

While goals one and two were nice, the third is the exact reason why NHL scouts and Flyers fans are so excited about Michkov. He just can do things that few players can skill-wise, never mind ones that are just 18 years old. I mean, what can you say about this one? Michkov picks up the puck up top and then drives the net, making a nifty drag move to walk a defenseman, before finishing on the backhand.

Wow.