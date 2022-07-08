On Thursday night, the Flyers added their newest member of the organization, drafting Cutter Gauthier with the fifth overall pick in the NHL draft.

Gauthier becomes the team’s highest draft pick since the Flyers selected center Nolan Patrick No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft. But who is he? Here’s everything you need to know about the team’s first-round draft pick:

What position does he play?

Center. At 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds, Gauthier played mostly center with the United States National Team Development Program. That said, there are some questions over whether he could move to the wing at the next level. According to former Flyer and ESPN analyst Brian Boucher, the Flyers view Gauthier long-term playing down the middle.

How do you pronounce his name?

Gauthier’s last name is pronounced: “GO-TEA-A.”

Where is he from?

Gauthier played last season with the U.S. NTDP but he is well-traveled. Born in Sweden, where his father Sean played as professionally as a goaltender, Gauthier moved to Arizona at a young age and grew up idolizing Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby — he’s not perfect. Gauthier moved to Michigan in 2014 where he played AAA hockey for the famed Honeybaked program before joining the NTDP.

What were his stats?

In 54 games last season with the U.S. NTDP, Gauthier racked up 34 goals and 65 points. He ranked second on the team in goals with 34 and played alongside Logan Cooley, who was the No. 3 overall pick by Arizona on Thursday night.

Should Flyers fans be excited?

Absolutely. Gauthier combines elite size, skill, and goal scoring ability into one package. What separates him, though, is his elite shot, which ranks among the best in this draft class. His heavy shot should translate at the next level, as should his ability to score goals in a variety of ways. He is also an athletic freak, who was among the best testers at the NHL draft combine, especially in drills that measured power and agility.

Many draft experts, including The Athletic’s Corey Pronman, ranked Gauthier as one of the prospects with the most upside in the 2022 draft class.

He can do what?

Gauthier is ambidextrous and says he can hit a golf ball 280 yards as both a righty and a lefty.

“I started playing golf right-handed, then when I saved up enough money to get my own lefty clubs I went back to lefty,” Gauthier previously said. “But I can always go out and have a good time on the course righty. I’m much better at lefty, but I can put up a pretty good round with righty clubs.”

He can also play with sticks of both sides in hockey, although the natural lefty would never play with a right-handed stick in a game.

Does he have hockey bloodlines?

Yes, his dad, Sean, played professionally both in North America and in Sweden. While Sean mostly played in the ECHL and AHL, he did get into one NHL game with the San Jose Sharks in 1999 before later moving to Europe and playing four seasons in Sweden. Sean played 23 games for the Reading Royals in 2001-02.

When should we expect him to be with the Flyers?

Not right away. Gauthier is committed to Boston College next season and plans to suit up for the Eagles. After being selected, Gauthier said he plans to play one year at BC and then join the Flyers.

Is there an NHL player he compares to?

Gauthier says he models his game after Winnipeg Jets centers Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Earlier this year, he told The Inquirer that “when I’m physical, I’m playing my best hockey.” He projects as a valuable power forward at the next level given his size and offensive ability.

