Meredith Gaudreau gives birth to baby boy seven months after husband Johnny Gaudreau’s death

Meredith Gaudreau announced the birth of her third baby, Carter Michael Gaudreau, seven months after the death of her husband, former NHL star Johnny Gaudreau.

Carter was born April 1, 2025, at the same height and weight that Johnny was as a baby. Meredith gave Carter Johnny’s middle name, Michael.

“I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever,” she wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the birth Monday.

Meredith announced the pregnancy during her eulogy at Johnny and brother Matthew’s funeral, revealing that she was nine weeks pregnant. During the eulogy, Meredith said the pregnancy was a “total surprise” but also the “ultimate blessing … despite these difficult circumstances.” Carter joins 2-year-old daughter Noa and one-year-old son Johnny Jr.

Madeline, Matthew’s wife, gave birth to her and Matthew’s son, Tripp Matthew Gaudreau, in December.

Johnny and Matthew died in August after being struck by an allegedly drunk driver in South Jersey while riding bicycles. Both Gaudreau brothers were Salem County natives and grew up playing for the Little Flyers and for Gloucester Catholic High. They were in town for their sister’s wedding.

In February, Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau sued Sean Higgins, who is charged with fatally striking Johnny and Matthew with a vehicle in South Jersey, accusing Higgins of being “negligent, careless and reckless.” They are seeking unspecified damages.

