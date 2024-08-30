NHL star and South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed after being struck by vehicle while riding bikes

The hockey world woke up to tragedy Friday, as the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that star forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, have both died. Johnny was 31 years old, and Matthew was 29.

The brothers, who grew up in Salem County, were riding their bicycles north on County Route 551, in Oldmans Township, when a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck and killed them, New Jersey State Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Sean M. Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, N.J., was driving north on County Route 551, behind a sedan and SUV, authorities said. Higgins tried to pass the sedan and SUV, driving into the southbound lanes and passing the sedan.

As Higgins tried to get back into the northbound lanes, the SUV in front of Higgins’ Jeep moved to the middle of the road, splitting the north and south lanes to pass the two men riding bicycles north on the right side of the road. Higgins then tried to pass the SUV on the right and hit the two brothers from behind, killing them.

Higgins was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the fatal crash, authorities said. He was charged with two counts of death by auto and is being detained at the Salem County Correctional Facility. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Gaudreau, a seven-time NHL All-Star, has played the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets after playing parts of nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. The Blue Jackets released the following statement Friday:

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.

“At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

The Gaudreau family has long been an unmistakable part of the fabric of the Philadelphia area hockey scene. Johnny and Matthew’s father Guy is the hockey director at Hollydell Arena in Sewell and has been a longtime coach in the area, including with the Flyers’ AAA youth teams and Gloucester Catholic. The two boys grew up playing for the Jr. Flyers and Team Comcast, with Johnny later going on to star at Gloucester Catholic. Both brothers played collegiately at Boston College, with Johnny winning an NCAA title in 2012 and the Hobey Baker Award, NCAA hockey’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, in 2014.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said via statement. “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and showstopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

Staff writer Rodrigo Torrejón contributed to this report.