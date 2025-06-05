Meredith Gaudreau surprises Sean Monahan with the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: ‘You mean everything to John’

On Thursday, Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan was named the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, an honor awarded every year to the NHL player who best “exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Monahan was presented the trophy in an emotional surprise visit from Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of the late Johnny Gaudreau. The first-year Blue Jackets player was close friends with Johnny, having played nearly a decade together with the Calgary Flames.

“When I was asked to be part of this surprise, I was so honored, so excited,” Gaudreau said. “Sean stood by my side for every tribute, every walkout. And you know I dragged him out there to cry with me on national television so many times, but I’m excited about this one because this one celebrates Sean.”

As an unrestricted free agent in July, Monahan signed with the Blue Jackets to reunite with his close friend, but Johnny and his brother Matthew were both tragically killed on Aug. 29 after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their family’s home in Salem County.

Monahan made his Columbus debut in October with a heavy heart and helped lead the Blue Jackets to one of the league’s biggest turnarounds, as they narrowly missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a last-place finish a year earlier. Monahan finished the season with 19 goals and 38 assists (57 points) in 54 games.

Amid the tragedy and the most difficult of circumstances, Monahan has been a calming presence in Columbus.

“He’s handled himself with class and dignity and professionalism,” Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason told NHL.com. “He’s been not only an incredible hockey player but an incredible presence within our dressing room all year. He leads by ultimate example. Just to watch him every day, our guys, everybody can get better.”

Center Adam Fantilli, who Monahan has taken under his wing, echoed those sentiments: “He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met in hockey and outside of hockey. As a young guy, he’s great to watch. He’s a great role model.”

Monahan, 30, is the first Blue Jacket to win the honor.Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog were the other two finalists.

“Winning that Bill Masterton Trophy means a lot to me,” Monahan said in the video. “It’s a real big honor. It’s a lot of special names on that trophy and the meaning behind it, it’s something I take great pride in, in a day-to-day life, being on a team, being a father, a husband. It’s a special thing. And obviously fresh right now, but something I’m definitely going to be reflecting on a lot.”

When Gaudreau arrived, Monahan opened the door with a surprised expression on his face. Originally planning for family photos that day, the center was instead presented with the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

“Sean, you mean everything to John,” Gaudreau said through tears. “So, it’s just really special that I could be a part of this, because this one is about you. You persevered through one of the hardest things and you just lead by example and this one’s just celebrating your character and how good of a person you are. I know John is so proud of you.”

“John knows I don’t like the spotlight or attention,” Monahan said. “So, I feel like he was probably watching down on that moment laughing at me.”