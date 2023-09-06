Morgan Frost signs new contract with Flyers

In a report confirmed by The Inquirer, forward Morgan Frost and the Flyers agreed to a new two-year, $4.2 million contract, on Wednesday. The deal has an average annual value of $2.1 million.

Frost, 24, the team’s final restricted free agent, will remain a restricted free agent when the contract expires.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and CapFriendly.com first reported the deal.

On a prove-it one-year deal last season, the 2017 first-round draft pick ranked fourth on the Flyers with 46 points, 41 of which came at even strength, the most on the club.

The center shined during a difficult season for the Flyers and looks to be one of the young players the team will invest in for their upcoming rebuild under general manager Danny Brière and coach John Tortorella.

In 158 career NHL games, Frost has collected 26 goals and 69 points.

Frost was drafted by the Flyers with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft. Prior to joining the Flyers, he had 106 goals and 204 points in 257 games with the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds in the OHL. He also played in 65 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, registering 19 goals and 48 points.