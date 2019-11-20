♦ Bergen had 11 goals in 14 games in 1984-85, but played only one NHL season. Injuries and a feud with coach Mike Keenan led Bergen to hold out of training camp the following season and instead pursue a career in golf. When asked if he’d consider dealing Bergen, Flyers GM Bobby Clarke responded, “I’m not going to give him away, and everybody is trying to just steal him. But who am I supposed to trade him for, Lee Trevino?”