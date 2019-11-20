Despite the loss, it was an impressive opening night for Morgan Frost on Tuesday. He was involved in several scoring chances, didn’t make any glaring defensive mistakes, and even picked up a goal.

He showed enough that coach Alain Vigneault had him out there when the Flyers were down two goals in the final minutes and pulled goaltender Brian Elliott. Frost was selected as the night’s third star, the only Flyer among the three stars.

Related stories

“He played a good game. There [were] a lot of good plays with the puck that he made for us,” Vigneault said afterward. “[He’s] a young player getting his first kick at the NHL. He’s obviously going to remember this game.”

With that then, a little frivolity.

Recent Flyers first-round picks

With NHL stats (all with Flyers):

Year: Player, pos.
Drafted
Games
G-A-P
2019: Cameron York, D
14
--
--
2018: Joel Farabee, LW
14
15
2-3-5
2018: Jay O’Brien, C
19
--
--
2017: Nolan Patrick, C
2
145
26-35-61
2017: Morgan Frost, C
27
1
1-0-1
2016: German Rubtsov, C
22
3
0-0-0
2015: Ivan Provorov, D
7
267
34-76-110
2015: Travis Konecny, C
24
254
67-77-144
2014: Travis Sanheim, D
17
152
13-38-51
2013: Sam Morin, D
11
9
0-0-0
2012: Scott Laughton, C
20
281
31-51-82
2011: Sean Couturier, C
8
599
140-218-358

Did you know?

Frost became the 24th member of the 2017 draft class to score an NHL goal. The leader is No. 1 overall pick New Jersey’s Nico Hischier with 40. Nolan Patrick, Frost’s Flyers teammate and the No. 2 pick that year, has 26 career goals. Patrick remains sidelined indefinitely with problems related to migraine headaches.

» Twitter video: Morgan Frost’s first career goal was skillful

Getting their first

How long it took notable Flyers to get their first career goals:

Player
Game No.
Player
Game No.
Sean Couturier
5
James van Riemsdyk
6
Joel Farabee
6
Jake Voracek
1*
Claude Giroux
10
Notable Flyers picks/last 30 years
Shayne Gostisbehere (D)
4
Jeff Carter (2003)
8
Kevin Hayes
4*
Peter Forsberg (1991)
3*
Travis Konecny
7
Simon Gagne (1998)
4
Ivan Provorov (D)
21
Mike Richards (2003)
1
*Scored with another team

Did you know?

Four players who scored in their NHL debuts as Flyers went on to become team captain.

♦ Mel Bridgman (first goal, Oct. 9, 1975; team captain, 1979-81)

♦ Dave Poulin (first goal, April 2, 1983; team captain, 1984-90)

♦ Eric Lindros (first goal, Oct. 6, 1992; team captain, 1994-2000)

♦ Mike Richards (first goal, Oct. 5, 2005; team captain, 2008-11)

Flyers to score in NHL debuts

Morgan Frost, 11/19/2019
Pelle Eklund, 10/10/1985
Jason Akeson, 4/27/2013
Todd Bergen, 1/8/1985
Harry Zolnierczyk, 10/18/2011
Dave Poulin, 4/2/1983
David Laliberte, 10/31/2009
Greg Adams, 1/17/1981
Mike Richards. 10/5/2005
Don Gillen, 1/27/1980
Justin Williams, 10/5/2000
Brian Propp, 10/11/1979
Petr Hubacek, 10/5/2000
Al Hill, 2/14/1977
Colin Forbes, 3/9/1997
Drew Callander, 2/7/1977
Dainius Zubrus, 10/5/1996
Mel Bridgman, 10/9/1975
Andre Faust, 1/17/1993
Dick Sarrazin, 11/27/1968
Eric Lindros, 10/6/1992
Andre Lacroix, 2/21/1968
Magnus Roupe, 10/8/1987

Notable

♦ Akeson’s tally was the only regular-season goal of his 15-game career. He did score twice in a playoff game the following season against Henrik Lundqvist at Madison Square Garden.

♦ Laliberte actually scored in his first two NHL games and then never scored again. He played in only 12, which includes one postseason game.

♦ Williams and Hubacek were the only two Flyers to score their first goals on the same night. It offered brief optimism in the middle of the ugly divorce between the franchise and Eric Lindros.

♦ Lindros’ goal in 1992 helped salvage a tie against Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and the two-time defending-champion Penguins.

♦ Bergen had 11 goals in 14 games in 1984-85, but played only one NHL season. Injuries and a feud with coach Mike Keenan led Bergen to hold out of training camp the following season and instead pursue a career in golf. When asked if he’d consider dealing Bergen, Flyers GM Bobby Clarke responded, “I’m not going to give him away, and everybody is trying to just steal him. But who am I supposed to trade him for, Lee Trevino?”

♦ Bergen, Adams, Poulin and Hill each scored two goals in their first NHL games.

♦ Hill’s two goals and three assists remain the NHL modern record for points in a debut. “Fred Shero had never heard of him. Keith Allen could not remember which of his scouts had found him. Bobby Clarke could not remember Hill playing in Flyer exhibition games last fall,” beat writer Jay Greenberg wrote that night. “Al Hill just appeared, that’s all, from hockey’s twilight zone wearing No. 37 and playing like Gordie Howe.”

♦ Lacroix led the Flyers in scoring for two seasons before Bobby Clarke took over. Lacroix went on to become the all-time scoring leader for the WHA, a rival league of the NHL’s in the 1970s.