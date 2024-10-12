Morgan Frost plays shootout hero, wins it for Flyers against Vancouver in season opener

VANCOUVER, British Columbia ― The Flyers 2024-25 season is officially open for business.

But it wasn’t exactly the grand opening they expected. Instead, it was a soft opening that eventually became overrun as everyone wanted to get in.

After the excitement of Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko making their NHL debuts — they shared a rookie lap — the Flyers found themselves getting outplayed. But the kids and the squad, facing a Vancouver Canucks team that already had a regular-season game under their belt, settled down and started to turn it up as the minutes built up.

As the ebbs and flows went more in their favor, the Flyers tied the game up twice before winning 3-2 in a shootout on a goal by Morgan Frost. The Flyers are now 8-0-2 in their last 10 season openers.

Sam Ersson was the star of the first period for the Flyers. He did allow one goal but he also faced 12 shots as the Canucks sent off an early barrage. By the time Rasmus Ristolainen put the Flyers’ third shot on goal more than eight minutes into the opening frame, the Canucks had nine.

One of Ersson’s best saves of the night came with the Flyers shorthanded. He slid across and made a slick glove save on Brock Boeser off a cross-crease pass. Ersson finished with 24 saves.

Ersson’s strong play in the early goings, and as the game wore on, kept the Flyers in it until Cam York tied things at 2-2 up early in the third period. It took 15 seconds for the official celebration.

After a strong forecheck and puck possession in the Canucks zone by the line of Ryan Poehling, Garnet Hathaway, and Scott Laughton, Poehling found York in the left face-off circle for the wrister. His shot went right post, back bar, and out so quickly that the goal judge and the referees didn’t notice.

Nils Höglander gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Off a face-off in the Flyers zone, Ristolainen got the puck and took a few steps up the right boards before trying to hit Poehling on the breakout. Instead, the puck flickered off his stick and went right to Conor Garland, who found Höglander for the snipe.

The Flyers tied things up with — you’re reading this right — a power-play goal. Bobby Brink carried the puck into the Canucks zone and hit Joel Farabee as he started gliding to the middle. Farabee made a touch pass to Tyson Foerster at the net front for the redirect. For a moment, the Flyers power play was 100% effective.

Teddy Blueger gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead at the right post after the Flyers lost coverage deep in their own. From there, York and Frost brought things home for the Flyers.

Breakaways

Michov got a shootout attempt but was denied on a sweet deke. ... Nick Seeler was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day. ... Noah Cates and Nick Deslauriers were healthy scratches. ... The Canucks honored Alex Edler before the game. He played 1,030 NHL games, 925 with the Canucks organization.

Up next

The Flyers fly straight to Calgary, Alberta, and will take on the Flames Saturday at 10 p.m. (NBCSP).