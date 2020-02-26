Travis Konecny has nine points during the Flyers’ four-game winning streak. In that stretch, he has a trio of three-point games. … In his last 14 games, defenseman Matt Niskanen has 13 points and a plus-10 rating. … Former Ranger Kevin Hayes has four goals over his last four games. He has 21 goals, four shy of equaling his career high. … Carter Hart is 17-2-2 at the Wells Fargo Center with a 1.65 GAA and .941 save percentage. He has the lowest goals-against average at home among goalies with at least 20 such appearances, according to the NHL.