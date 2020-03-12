TAMPA -- The NHL is not following the lead of the NBA and suspending its season because of the coronavirus outbreak -- at least not now.
The league issued a statement late Wednesday saying it was “aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options."
The NHL said it expects to have an update Thursday.
The Flyers, who are scheduled to play in Tampa on Thursday, have 13 regular-season games remaining and are the league’s hottest team. Winners of nine of their last 10 games, the Flyers are in second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind Washington.