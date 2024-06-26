Flyers draft targets, Danny Brière’s free agency plans, Matvei Michkov’s impact, and more from our Reddit AMA

In the middle of an already busy week for the NHL — and on the eve of the 2024 draft — Inquirer beat reporter Jackie Spiegel took to Reddit for an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA), where she answered on topics covering all things Flyers, from Danny Briere’s offseason plans to how new addition Matvei Michkov changes things.

Here are some highlights …

Q: Do you anticipate any last minute moves ahead of the draft? Is Travis Konecny getting re-signed and moved or just re-signed?

A: I wouldn’t be surprised if Danny Brière and Co. make a move at the draft. They are focused on the rebuild and the future — which is coming more into focus now with the imminent addition of Matvei Michkov — and have been vocal that they have no problems moving up or down in the draft order. As for Konecny, he’s been a star for this team the last few years and at only 27 he’s just getting into his prime. Do the Flyers sign him to an extension? Probably but I also wouldn’t be surprised if he is moved too if the right trade comes around.

Q: Is the team more focused on a top center to benefit Michkov, or are they more focused on a defenseman with their first pick?

A: The draft is always a crapshoot because it depends on who teams select prior. Although the Flyers consistently say they will take the best player available, there are fully aware that they are lacking in center depth. As Flyers GM Danny Brière said at his predraft presser, “If they’re equal and we have a hard time deciding between two players and one’s a wing, one’s a center, we might lean into a center, because let’s face it, we’re lacking centers coming up throughout the organization.” I do think they will look to find a center that can keep up with Michkov long-term. But remember, whoever they draft now will not be in the NHL for at least a year or two.

Q: The prevailing opinion is it’s going to be a defenseman or center. That being said, there are quite a few who may or may not fall. Who do you realistically thinks drops and who do we take?

A: I think, realistically, there are a few names that are in the Flyers range. Obviously, it all depends on what teams do above them but it wouldn’t surprise me if they select from a crop like centers Berkly Catton and Konsta Helenius, or defenseman Carter Yakemchuk. I do think the Flyers, who GM Danny Brière said are “open for business,” wouldn’t be against moving up to get their guy too.

Q: Do you think Danny B will go big-game hunting in the offseason this year, or is that more likely to be 2025/2026?

A: I think you’re correct in terms of next summer. The Flyers do not have a ton of room right now to offer a star player a big contract — they’re still paying part of Kevin Hayes’ contract and a buyout to Tony DeAngelo. But DeAngelo’s contract comes off the books next year and the Flyers do have a bunch of guys who could be unrestricted free agents come next July 1. Also, keep in mind, a big-game guy is probably focused on winning now and the Flyers are still a season or two away from being a playoff contender.

Q: If you had to choose Dave Grohl or Taylor Swift in the draft, which would benefit the team?

A: I love this question. And it’s a hard one. We know Taylor Swift is a local kid so she’ll definitely have that fire to see the team do well, and by all accounts she’ll thrive in the hometown spotlight. Plus, she will hold everyone accountable (as she does in her music 👀). As for Grohl, he’s 100% a culture guy. He’ll keep the room upbeat and loose but can also bring them together when it’s time to focus. He’s an intriguing guy because he can be the star but also has no issues taking a backseat to his teammates — he’s all about the team. Right now, I’d lean Grohl … but that’s also because I’m a bigger Foo Fighters fan haha.

You can read Jackie’s full Reddit AMA here, and be sure to check out all our Flyers coverage before, during, and after the draft and free agency.