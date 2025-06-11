Flyers to hold 2025 NHL draft party at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City

Regardless of who the Flyers pick in the first round of the NHL draft on June 27, the vibes will be flowing. Beginning at 6 p.m., Philly will descend on Atlantic City, as the team will host a draft party at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“The 2025 NHL Draft marks an important milestone for our team and we couldn’t be more grateful to share it in real time with our loyal fan base,” Comcast Spectacor’s chief revenue and business officer, Todd Glickman, said in the press release. “We encourage fans to come to the shore, or join us from shore getaways, to celebrate a special evening with the Flyers and our great partner, the Hard Rock.”

Expected to be in attendance at the draft party will be Flyers governor Dan Hilferty, former players Mark Recchi and Todd Fedoruk, who are a Flyers team ambassador and radio analyst, respectively, and new coach Rick Tocchet.

Along with the fans, the Flyers will be hunkered down in Atlantic City. This year’s draft is decentralized, and while the top prospects will be in Los Angeles, teams are staying home. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will announce the first-overall pick, expected to be defenseman Matthew Schaefer to the New York Islanders, with special guests, including celebrities and former players, expected to announce the remaining 31 picks in the first round.

Televising of the draft begins at 7 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+), and the Flyers have Picks No. 6, 22, and either 31 or 32 in the first round. The last pick depends on whether the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup. Philly has eight more selections across Rounds 2-7, including four in the second. Day 2 commences at noon on June 28 (ESPN+, NHL Network).

The Flyers have selected sixth three times before, taking Bob Currier in 1969, Behn Wilson in 1978, and Peter Forsberg in 1991. Currier never played in the NHL. Wilson, a defenseman from Toronto, represented the Flyers in the 1981 NHL All-Star Game and was fourth in Calder Trophy voting as the league’s best rookie in 1978-79. Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov recently finished fourth in voting for this year’s Calder Trophy.

Forsberg was famously part of the deal to acquire Eric Lindros from Quebec. The Swede went on to win the Calder Trophy in 1995, the Hart Trophy in 2003, and two Stanley Cups with the Colorado Avalanche. Named one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players in 2018, he signed as a free agent with the Flyers in August 2005 and played in 100 games with the team that drafted him in the twilight of his career.

Fans unable to attend can watch the first round on ESPN or ESPN+. The draft party in Atlantic City costs $6, because the Flyers are selecting with the No. 6 pick.

Alumni events

The Flyers Alumni is hosting multiple events during the offseason, beginning with a pickleball tournament at Bounce Pickleball in Malvern on June 21. Alumni expected to be in attendance include Paul Holmgren, Mike Knuble, Ron Sutter, Al Secord, Brad Marsh, Terry Carkner, Scott Daniels, Neil Little, Lindsay Carson, Jesse Boulerice, and John Paddock. ... On June 22, there will be a 5K and “Conquer Conshy” bicycle challenge in Conshohocken. Several of Saturday’s pickleball participants will be in attendance, with Bill Clement, Bob Kelly, Joe Watson, Mark Howe, and Chris Therien expected to joing them at Sunday’s event. ... The next day, June 23, the alumni will be hosting a golf tournament at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington. Fedoruk, Dave Brown, Carkner, Gilbert Dionne, Frank Bialowis, Brian Dobbin, and Andy Delmore are among the alumni expected to participate.