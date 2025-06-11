Noah Cates is ‘proud’ of how far he’s come to earn his $16 million extension with the Flyers

With the NHL draft fast approaching, and all the attention understandably on which player the Flyers will select at No. 6, it is important to remember that sometimes the picks nobody talks about prove to be the best ones.

Case in point: Noah Cates.

There wasn’t much fanfare when the Flyers announced that they had selected the then-6-foot-1, 165-pound Minnesota high schooler with the 13th pick in the fifth round of the 2017 draft in Chicago. Frankly, there shouldn’t have been, as only about one-third of fifth-round picks play an NHL game, while fewer than 15% of them skate in 100 games, and under 5% reach the 500-game milestone, according to a recent study conducted by the Hockey News.

The 26-year-old Cates has already checked those first two boxes and, now 235 games into his career, looks well on his way to reaching the third after signing a four-year, $16 million extension with the Flyers on June 3. Speaking Wednesday to local media over Zoom for the first time since inking the deal, Cates reflected on his journey from Stillwater High School to the University of Minnesota Duluth and finally to becoming a big part of the Flyers’ future.

“Coming into pro hockey, [I] didn’t know what to expect,” Cates said. “So, you know, for me to come in and kind of prove what I can do and earn a couple of nice contracts — and this one was one with some nice [terms] and some good money — I kind of never really expected that when I was in college [when you’re] just trying to make it to the NHL and play a game in the NHL.

“Just super proud of the steps I’ve taken from college to the rookie year to having kind of a tough year and some injuries and some adversity, and kind of overall coming through it last year, and showing what I can do.”

While there were reports that Cates and his agent Ben Hankinson might have initially preferred a short, bet-on-yourself type deal, the player and team were eventually able to agree on a term of four years.

“I think it’s great term, and in terms of kind of where I’ll be at, and some prime years for me to get to free agency or whatever, but just kind of that security and knowing that I’ll be in Philly for the next four years,” Cates said of the deal that will expire when he turns 30. “Having a bit of a runway with where we want to go and where we want to be, so super exciting, and I think it’s just a great contract.”

Cates, who had nothing guaranteed as a former 137th overall pick, has certainly earned the deal. A healthy scratch in last season’s opener after an injury-marred 2023-24 campaign, the centerman did not sulk and instead responded with his best season, setting a career high with 16 goals and falling one point short of his career-best 38 points in 2022-23. Cates has tallied 40 career goals and 102 points over parts of four seasons.

The 2022 U.S. Olympian cited improved “confidence” and the chemistry he formed with linemates Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink as the biggest factors behind his breakout season.

“Parts of our games really complemented each other. I think Bobby’s got such an elite offensive mind, and, you know, Tyson’s got a big frame, obviously, his shot, his stick defensively. So a lot of factors kind of went into helping each other out,” Cates said at his exit interview in April. “Just kind of playing hard for each other, I think that was the biggest thing, we’re always talking and just playing hard for each other, and wanting the best for each other.”

According to Natural Stat Trick, across 568 minutes, 31 seconds of ice time at five-on-five, Cates’ line outscored opponents, 29-23, in 2024-25. The Flyers had 52.2% of the scoring chances with them on the ice and 58.1% of the high-danger chances. Cates also had a stretch in December when he scored a goal in five straight games.

While Cates’ offense notably took a step forward in 2024-25, he has maintained his status as one of the Flyers’ most defensively responsible and well-rounded players. He was one of just three Flyers forwards to finish with a positive plus-minus this season (plus-3), and since entering the league at the end of 2021-22, he ranks ninth among all NHL forwards in Evolving Hockey’s even-strength defensive goals saved above replacement model at 13.7.

Cates has also emerged as a leader and has been included in leadership meetings despite his relatively young age.

Captain Sean Couturier said at his exit interview that Cates is “more of a quiet guy, but the way he leads by example and gets himself ready for games, practices, there’s nothing to worry about [with] him, so he can rub off on some younger guys, the way he goes about his business.”

The center will look to build on his success and continue to lead by example under a new coaching staff, as Rick Tocchet replaces John Tortorella behind the Flyers bench next season. Cates said Wednesday that he has talked briefly with Tocchet, and that he’s excited to work with such an “energetic guy” and begin “turning the page” and “taking a step forward” with this team.

Oh, and circling back to the draft for a second, and the old “it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish” maxim. Cates has already played more games than the retired Nolan Patrick, whom the Flyers selected 135 spots ahead of him in 2017, while the team’s four picks in rounds 2-4 have combined to play 12 NHL games. It’s probably worth keeping that in mind later this month when the Flyers are on the clock.