One day after the NHL adopted enhanced COVID-19 protocols because of the emergence of the omicron variant and an increase in positive tests around the league, the NHL and the players union announced that the 2021-22 schedule will continue as planned.

After consulting medical experts, the organizations said in a joint press release that because of the low number of positive cases with serious illness and because most of the league’s players are vaccinated (all but one — the Detroit Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi), the NHL will not be instituting a wide-sweeping shutdown. Instead, the league will continue to evaluate outbreaks on a team-by-team basis, instituting temporary shutdowns where it sees fit.

As of Sunday night, six NHL teams are shut down through the holiday break, which begins the night of Dec. 23 and ends Dec. 26 — the Colorado Avalanche, the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins, the Nashville Predators, the Calgary Flames, and most recently, the Detroit Red Wings. There are more than 100 players and team personnel in COVID-19 protocols across the league. The Flyers have three in protocols: forwards Morgan Frost (entered on Dec. 14), Max Willman (Dec. 18), and one staff member (Dec. 18).

Additionally, the league and the NHL Players’ Association announced that all cross-border games involving Canada-based teams and U.S.-based teams have been suspended through Dec. 23. Those games, 12 total, are postponed and will be rescheduled.

This restriction does not impact the Flyers, who play against the Washington Capitals at home on Tuesday and on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Following the holiday break, the Flyers are scheduled to visit the Seattle Kraken, the San Jose Sharks, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks on a West Coast trip.

Now, the NHL will be forced to reschedule a total of 39 games postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. As positive cases spike and the schedule shifts, uncertainty looms regarding NHL players’ participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing this February.

The NHL and NHLPA said that they are “actively discussing the matter” of player participation in the Olympics and will make a formal decision in the coming days, however ESPN and Sportsnet reported that it’s unlikely the league will allow its players to go to Beijing.

» READ MORE: ‘Now, he’s one of those guys’: Carter Hart making a push for Canada’s Olympic team by getting back to his ‘foundation’

A handful of Flyers, including Canadian goalie Carter Hart, Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov, and Finnish defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, are candidates for their respective nations’ Olympic rosters.

Both the league and the NHLPA stressed that they will continue to be flexible in adjusting the schedule and protocols during the ongoing pandemic.