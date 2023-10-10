NHL predictions: Will the Flyers improve on last season? Who will win the Stanley Cup?

Hope springs eternal in 32 NHL cities every October, and this year is no different, as each of the league’s teams begin their respective journeys to win Lord Stanley’s Cup this week.

The Flyers, who open up the season Thursday night in Columbus, are no different despite what the organization has admitted is a rebuild. With the puck dropping on the NHL season Tuesday night, we asked our resident hockey experts Jeff Neiburg and Lochlahn March for their predictions for the Flyers and the rest of the league in 2023-24:

What will the Flyers’ regular-season record be?

Jeff Neiburg: 38-36-8 (84 points). This is a big jump from last year (75 points), though still well short of a playoff spot. But it’s not that hard to fathom when you factor in the return of Sean Couturier and some more experience under the belt of some of the team’s younger players. The Flyers tied the New York Rangers for the Eastern Conference lead in OT losses (13). The three-on-three is a coin flip at times, and they can’t be that unlucky two seasons in a row, can they?

Lochlahn March: 36-37-9 (81 points). In Year 2 under John Tortorella, I think the Flyers will have a better finish than last year, but they’ll still end up toward the bottom of the pack. There are several young players poised for key years, while a healthy Couturier and Cam Atkinson, plus the offseason additions, will provide a veteran presence as the young guys develop.

Will the Flyers make the playoffs? Why or why not?

JN: No. But they’ll be in the mix a lot longer than people are expecting. At the very least, that means a few fun and meaningful games at the Wells Fargo Center in February. Remember those?

LM: No. I don’t think the Flyers are going to be quite as bad as everyone thinks, but they’ll be out of the playoff conversation for the fourth straight season.

Over/Under 75.5 points as a team?

JN: Over. See above.

LM: Over. I think they’ll squeak out a few more overtime wins than last year.

Who will lead the Flyers in scoring (points)?

JN: Travis Konecny. He needed only 60 games to do it last season with 61 points.

LM: If Konecny stays healthy, I think he can put up 70 points.

Who will lead the Flyers in goals?

JN: Konecny. He should flirt with 40. If it’s not him, it’s Owen Tippett.

LM: Tippett with 34 goals. He had 27 goals in his first full season with the Flyers, the second-most on the team. He will continue to build on that this year.

Travis Konecny over/under 30 goals?

JN: Over. If he’s healthy, it’s an easy one. He scored 31 in 60 games last season.

LM: Over. See above.

Joel Farabee over/under 20 goals?

JN: Over. But just barely. Something like 23 goals and 26 assists seems like a decent result for Farabee.

LM: Over. Farabee is coming off of a healthy offseason and is positioned for a big year.

Sean Couturier over/under 65 points?

JN: Under. Expect some rust early, but a surge later in the season. I wouldn’t take the under on 60, though.

LM: Under. Couturier hasn’t had a 65-plus point season since 2018-19. Having missed so much time due to injury, there will certainly be an adjustment period for the veteran center.

Morgan Frost over/under 55 points?

JN: Under. Frost is on an upward trajectory, but the Flyers have more offense around him than they had last year. It wouldn’t be surprising if it’s over, but the under feels more likely.

LM: Under, but not by much. Frost had a breakout season in 2022-23 with 46 points, and will put up similar numbers.

How many goals will Tyson Foerster score?

JN: This is probably the toughest one to predict of all of these. It will depend on how much he plays early in the season and what situations the Flyers put him in, obviously. My guess is something like 14 goals.

LM: 19. Foerster scored three times in his eight NHL games last year. He wasn’t able to find the back of the net during preseason, but when the first one comes, more will follow.

Who will be the Flyers’ MVP?

JN: Couturier. They greatly missed his two-way play and his ability to win key faceoffs last year.

LM: Carter Hart won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as team MVP last season and will repeat in 2023-24.

What’s your boldest prediction for the Flyers?

JN: Konecny becomes the first Flyer since Jeff Carter (2008-09 season) to score 40.

LM: The Flyers will somehow win the 2024 draft lottery and draft Macklin Celebrini.

Who will make the Stanley Cup Final and win it all?

JN: Toronto Maple Leafs over Edmonton Oilers. Sorry, America.

LM: Oilers over Carolina Hurricanes.

Who will win the Hart Trophy as MVP?

JN: Connor McDavid is the huge favorite for a reason.

LM: McDavid will bring home his fourth.

Who will win the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman?

JN: Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres.

LM: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche.

Who will win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender?

JN: Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars.

LM: Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders.

How many goals will Connor Bedard score in his rookie season?

JN: 36. For reference, Sidney Crosby scored 39 his rookie season, Auston Matthews scored 40, and Alexander Ovechkin piled up 52.

LM: 34. And he’ll win the Calder Trophy.

What are you looking forward to the most in the NHL this season and why?

JN: The easy answer is watching the Flyers approach this “new era of orange” and how they react around the trade deadline and beyond. Beyond that, it’s Bedard and the quest for a Canadian team to finally win the Stanley Cup.

LM: I’m most excited to see Bedard play at the NHL level. I still rewatch his World Juniors highlights and I’m looking forward to seeing how he lives up to the hype against the best of the best.

