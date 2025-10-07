NHL predictions: Will Rick Tocchet’s Flyers snap their five-year playoff drought? And who will win the Stanley Cup?

Jackie and Gus don’t see a three-peat in the cards for the Stanley Cup, as both picked a new champion, with Jackie picking Dallas over Carolina and Gus going with Colorado over Toronto.

The two differ on Trevor Zegras ’ production, as Jackie sees the newcomer falling short of his posted 52.5 points prop, while Gus is bullish on Zegras and sees him rediscovering his game and crossing the 70-point plateau in his first year on Broad Street.

Both Jackie and Gus see the Flyers taking a step forward this season under Tocchet, with both predicting a 10-plus point jump for the Orange and Black.

With the puck dropping on the NHL season tonight — the Flyers don’t play until Thursday against Florida — we asked our Flyers beat writer Jackie Spiegel and editor Gus Elvin to pull out their crystal balls to see what’s in store for the Flyers this season under first-year coach Rick Tocchet . Here are their 2025-26 NHL predictions:

JS: Maybe? I’ve gone back and forth on this one because I do think the typical reaction is that teams tend to play well under first-year coaches. But, while Tocchet’s system should work well for the Flyers, he himself says it may take some time until it’s 100% effective. The reality is the Flyers’ goaltending is in a better spot, and while I am 50/50 about whether they make the playoffs, they will be, at least, in the hunt, much like two seasons ago.

Will the Flyers make the playoffs? Why or why not?

What will the Flyers’ regular-season record be?

GE: 38-34-10 (86 points). The Flyers have mostly hovered around this pace the last two years, outside of last season’s post-trade deadline collapse that is. I think they will do so again and be a more competitive and motivated team in Year 1 under Tocchet. With the acquisition of Trevor Zegras, another year of development from Matvei Michkov, likely better goaltending, and some prime bounce-back candidates, the Flyers should take a step forward, albeit a small one.

Will the Flyers make the playoffs? Why or why not?

GE: No. I think they will be in the hunt late but come up just short in what should be a competitive Metropolitan Division top to bottom outside of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The final wild-card spots in the East the last two seasons have gone to teams with 91 points, so 86 won’t be quite enough.

Over/Under 84.5 points as a team?

JS: Take the over, but don’t bet too much. With the projected record above, they’ll get to 89 points.

GE: I’m right on the fence here, but I’ll say Tocchet’s men will sneak over the line with 86 points.

Who will win the Metropolitan Division, and where will the Flyers finish?

JS: Carolina Hurricanes. An organization coached by another former Flyers player, and a teammate of Tocchet’s, the Hurricanes do well in the regular season and should win the division. They added a big piece in winger Nikolaj Ehlers, but the big question for them remains: How will they do in the playoffs? The Flyers will take a step forward and finish fifth under Tocchet — notably ahead of the Penguins.

GE: Carolina. The consistent ’Canes will do it again led by a strong defensive core and a strong top two lines boosted by the aforementioned Ehlers signing and blossoming star Logan Stankoven. I think the Flyers will finish sixth, ahead of the Penguins and New York Islanders.

Who will lead the Flyers in scoring?

JS: Travis Konecny. He has led the Flyers in scoring for five of the last six seasons, including the last four, so why stop now? The power play should be better, so let’s put him at 82 points in 82 games.

GE: Konecny. The 28-year-old winger has tied or broken his career high in points each of the last three seasons and will do it again as he pushes to make Canada’s Olympic team. Michkov’s day is coming, but Konecny remains the top dog with 80 points for another year.

Which Flyer will score the most goals?

JS: Matvei Michkov led the Flyers in goals last year — and all NHL rookies — with 26, and while there is always the concern about a sophomore slump, the uber-competitive Michkov should avoid that, so let’s keep this trend going here, too.

GE: Konecny. More offensive skill and a better power play will equal 34 goals for TK.

Which Flyer will pace the team’s defensemen in scoring?

JS: Cam York will have a big year as his confidence — and power-play time — grows. Although Tocchet said he would like to see him run his own pairing, there’s no denying the chemistry he has with Travis Sanheim. Skating with a familiar partner allows him the comfort and knowledge that he can play freely because they are so in sync. Oh, and he’s rightfully back on the power play.

GE: I’m high on York as a bounce-back candidate as well. I’ll say he gets 44 points with some newfound freedom and power-play time that proved elusive under John Tortorella.

Matvei Michkov over/under 67.5 points?

JS: Over. He had 63 points last year, and while teams will have the book on him, there’s no stopping the determined Russian from powering through.

GE: Over. Michkov should be better prepared in Year 2 both physically and from a comfort level standpoint, and now has more talent that can think and play at his level offensively. He should push 30 goals and 75 points with new linemates in Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett.

Trevor Zegras over/under 52.5 points?

JS: Under. Can Zegras rediscover his game now that he’s back to center? This is the biggest question heading into the season. I don’t know if he’ll hit that mark per se as he works out the kinks and gets back into a groove, but, for now, he’s playing with Michkov, and that should already boost his stats above the 32 points he hit last season in Anaheim.

GE: I think Zegras is primed to smash this total in what is a contract year for the former EA Sports cover boy. Don’t underestimate what a fresh start for an organization that believes in him will do for Zegras’ confidence and happiness. Playing his preferred position down the middle, closer to his family in New York, and alongside Michkov should all help, too. Trading for Zegras was a wise gamble for Danny Brière and Co., and I think they will get the 2021-23 version of the former Duck.

What will Sam Ersson’s save percentage be?

JS: Ersson told me recently that he doesn’t care what his save percentage is — he only cares about wins. But this is a question about save percentage, and Ersson’s best number in North America was .900 in 42 games for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League in 2022-23, and he’ll replicate that this year.

GE: I remain an Ersson believer, and with better support in backup Dan Vladař and a less run-and-gun system under Tocchet, Ersson will take a step forward and post a .902 save percentage in 2025-26. Ersson’s biggest issue has been avoiding the really bad starts that deflate his numbers; more consistency and less of a workload should mean a career-best season.

Who will be the Flyers’ MVP?

JS: Michkov. The Russian is so competitive, and he and Konecny will battle it out all year. The wily veteran, Konecny, has won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the Flyers’ MVP for the last two seasons, but this year the student will become the teacher and dethrone the Canadian for his first of what should be several MVP awards.

GE: Konecny has become one of the team’s leaders and remains the most accomplished player on this team. Michkov, Zegras, Travis Sanheim, and York will make cases, but Konecny will lead the way again.

Which Flyer will have a breakout season?

JS: Nikita Grebenkin. Snagged by the Flyers in the Scott Laughton deal, the Russian winger has had an impressive preseason, earning time on the top line with Sean Couturier and Konecny. He is a coachable player with a big personality. What sets him apart is that he takes what the staff wants — like him driving to the net — and does it extremely well.

GE: York will reward the Flyers’ faith in extending him with a career year. Nobody is more excited for a fresh start than the defenseman who seems well set up for a breakout offensively. Flyers fans will hope some of York’s intriguing power-play traits will resurface under the new regime.

What will the Flyers’ power play percentage be?

JS: The middle of the NHL last year was around 22% so maybe they hit that? I struggle to put an exact number on it because, while I think it will be exponentially better, old habits die hard.

GE: 19.7%. Zegras’ vision and skill should be a badly needed shot in the arm, while a less rigid and simplified approach from Tocchet and assistant Jaroslav “Yogi” Svejkovský should also help. The Flyers won’t be in the top half of the league, but they’ll be close and that’s progress.

What is your boldest Flyers prediction?

JS: Last year, my boldest prediction was that Jamie Drysdale would hit 35 points. He had 20 points, but the way Drysdale is moving his feet this year in the preseason and given his role on the top power play, he looks confident alongside his partner Nick Seeler. With Zegras joining him in Philly, he’ll finally rediscover the game that saw him drafted sixth overall in 2020 and hit that mark.

GE: Zegras gets 75 points and resembles the burgeoning star he was just a few years ago before injuries, a position change, and an organization that didn’t value him sapped his confidence and joy for the game. Brière has talked about Zegras “recapturing the magic,” and in a contract year, Zegras has all the motivation and elements in play to do so.

How many Flyers will be in Milan for the Olympics, and which ones will make the cut?

JS: Seven. We already know two Flyers, Rick Tocchet for Canada and Rodrigo Ābols for Latvia, will be in Milan. From everything I’ve seen and heard, it would not shock me if Sweden’s coach Sam Hallam selects Sam Ersson after not just adding him to the 4 Nations and World Championship squads, but watching him outduel the U.S. in Boston and then at Worlds backstop Tre Kronor to the bronze. Ersson’s goalie partner, Dan Vladař, is pretty close to a lock for Czechia, as is defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for Finland if healthy. And playing under the watchful eye of Tocchet in Philly, Konecny and Travis Sanheim — who has the versatility to play the left and ride side — have a lot to offer the Canadians.

GE: Six. Tocchet and Ābols are going for sure, and will be joined on the plane by Ersson, Vladař, Ristolainen, and Sanheim. Konecny will push, but in a loaded Canada player pool, he will just miss out despite making the 4 Nations Face-Off last year.

Who will be the three medalists at the 2026 Winter Olympics and why?

JS: USA. Canada. Sweden. The U.S. has been a force at all levels — hello, 2025 World Juniors gold and the men’s first world championship title since 1933 in May — and now it’s time to win gold at the Olympics.

GE: Canada. USA. Sweden. Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar, and the list goes on. The U.S. will give Canada all it can handle, but the Canadians have too much star power and a winner on the bench in Jon Cooper. Sweden will nip Finland for the bronze, with Ersson earning a medal.

Who will make the Stanley Cup Final and win it all?

GE: I would have picked Florida to make a fourth straight appearance before captain Aleksander Barkov went down with a likely season-ending injury in the preseason, but that development, as well as Matthew Tkachuk’s injury concerns, open the door for others in the East. Toronto, which was Florida’s toughest roadblock last year, will break through without Mitch Marner to reach the finals, but it will be heartbreak again in The Six, as Colorado, led by MacKinnon and stacked forward and defensive groups, will reclaim Lord Stanley’s Cup after a four-year hiatus.

Who will win the Hart Trophy as MVP?

GE: McDavid is the easy answer, but I’ll go a bit off the board with Kirill Kaprizov. The Russian isn’t the best player in the NHL, but he’s now the richest and has something to prove. While his contract will be much debated, there’s no debating Kaprizov was on his way to an MVP-caliber season a year ago before he was injured. If he stays healthy, I think he’ll be in the running alongside the usual suspects (McDavid, MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, etc.)

Who will win the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman?

JS: Cale Makar is set to enter his seventh season, and the Colorado Avalanche defenseman keeps getting better like a fine wine. He’ll win his second straight.

GE: I think Columbus breaks through and makes the playoffs and Zach Werenski will be a major reason. A finalist last year, the Michigan Man will score 20 goals from the back end again to win his first Norris.

Who will win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender?

JS: Connor Hellebuyck is the most dominant goalie of this generation, and the American will snag his fourth career Vezina Trophy — and third straight — at the end of the year.

GE: Jake Oettinger. The Dallas Stars netminder has a lot to prove and will not only unseat Hellebuyck for the Vezina but also in the starting crease for Team USA in Milan.

Who will win the Jack Adams as the league’s top coach?

JS: What do they say, always choose the bear? André Tourigny, whose nickname is Bear, got Utah within seven points of a playoff spot last year. With a nice blend of young rising stars and veteran defenseman — including new Stanley Cup champion Nate Schmidt — there’s no reason to doubt the Mammoth won’t take a big step forward this year.

GE: Martin St. Louis. The Canadians are poised to take another step with a young and exciting roster. The former Hart Trophy and Stanley Cup winner has built this Habs team from the ground up and will add another trophy to his already well-stocked case with the Jack Adams.

Who will win the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie?

JS: Zayne Parekh of the Calgary Flames will be one of the most exciting rookies this season. Selected ninth overall in 2024, last season, he became just the fifth junior defenseman to reach the 100-point mark since 2000. He has scored 33 goals in each of the last two seasons, becoming the first defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League to eclipse the 30-goal mark in consecutive seasons since Bobby Orr.

GE: I know it is a bit chalky, but I think Ivan Demidov could run away with this one this year. I expect 60-plus points for the Russian winger who will be a top-six player on a projected playoff team.

What are you looking forward to the most in the NHL this season and why?

JS: High-flying goals. Michkov’s vision. Zegras scoring “The Michigan.” Dirty soda in Utah. Hot dogs in the Montreal press box. Detroit’s press meal. Fewer odd-man rushes against the Flyers. More odd-man rushes for the Flyers. Trying to cross the Scotiabank Saddledome catwalk in Calgary. York pulling off spin moves at the blue line. Drysdale’s fancy footwork. Watching Penn State host Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. Ersson proving in the NHL that he can be the goalie who won bronze at Worlds and beat the U.S. at 4 Nations. The mountains in Denver and Calgary. The seals in Vancouver. Watching Tocchet’s systems get implemented. Telling stories here at The Inquirer and taking you inside the beat on Instagram and TikTok.

GE: Will this be the end for Alexander Ovechkin in the NHL? Will Sidney Crosby finally leave Pittsburgh? And will Florida accomplish the three-peat? Oh, and who wins the Gavin McKenna sweepstakes? But most of all, I am excited for best-on-best hockey at the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The 4 Nations Face-Off was a great appetizer, but now it is time for the main course.