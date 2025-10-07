Skip to content
NHL predictions: Will Rick Tocchet’s Flyers snap their five-year playoff drought? And who will win the Stanley Cup?

Our writers think Matvei Michkov and others are poised to take a step forward under a new voice, and both agree there will be no three-peat for the Florida Panthers.

The NHL season begins tonight and the Flyers open their campaign on Thursday at the Florida Panthers.
Let’s do that hockey.

With the puck dropping on the NHL season tonight — the Flyers don’t play until Thursday against Florida — we asked our Flyers beat writer Jackie Spiegel and editor Gus Elvin to pull out their crystal balls to see what’s in store for the Flyers this season under first-year coach Rick Tocchet. Here are their 2025-26 NHL predictions:

  1. Both Jackie and Gus see the Flyers taking a step forward this season under Tocchet, with both predicting a 10-plus point jump for the Orange and Black.

  2. The two differ on Trevor Zegras’ production, as Jackie sees the newcomer falling short of his posted 52.5 points prop, while Gus is bullish on Zegras and sees him rediscovering his game and crossing the 70-point plateau in his first year on Broad Street.

  3. Jackie and Gus don’t see a three-peat in the cards for the Stanley Cup, as both picked a new champion, with Jackie picking Dallas over Carolina and Gus going with Colorado over Toronto.