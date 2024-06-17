Flyers announce seven-game preseason schedule

The 2023-24 NHL season isn’t quite over yet, but the Flyers are already looking ahead to the fall.

The Flyers revealed their full preseason slate of seven games on Monday. It will begin Sept. 22 with a road matinee against the Washington Capitals before the Flyers head north for a date with the Montreal Canadiens the following night.

The Flyers’ first home game of the preseason is set for Sept. 26 against the New York Islanders. The Flyers will play home and away games against the Islanders and the Boston Bruins, and will conclude their preseason slate at home against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 3.

The full schedule:

At Washington Capitals, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m., Capital One Arena At Montreal Canadiens, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., Bell Centre New York Islanders, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center Boston Bruins, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center At New York Islanders, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., UBS Arena At Boston Bruins, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., TD Garden New Jersey Devils, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

Broadcast info and ticket pricing for the games will be announced later in the summer.