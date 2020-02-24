The Flyers improved their depth at forward on Monday ahead of the NHL’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, adding center/winger Derek Grant and center/winger Nate Thompson in separate trades.
Anaheim sent the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Grant to the Flyers for a fourth-round draft pick and minor-league forward Kyle Criscuolo. Both are expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against visiting San Jose, coach Alain Vigneault said.
The Flyers also sent a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to Montreal for the 6-1, 207-pound Thompson, a hard-nosed player who had been centering former Flyers Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins on the Canadiens’ fourth line.
“These are two big bodies with pretty good experience and I think it’ll help us down the road,” center Sean Couturier said.
“They’re veteran guys and heavy players,” center Kevin Hayes said. “... I’ve been in that situation before, and they’re probably both pretty excited to go from non-playoff team -- no disrespect to those teams -- to a team that is battling to put itself in a good spot for the playoffs. It’s exciting. It’s never fun to leave your friends and memories, but once you get beyond that point, it’s exciting to be in a win-now mentality and not in a rebuild -- and I think that’s what we have here."
Thompson (55.1 percent on draws) and Grant (51.4 percent) have been good in the faceoff circle and have been solid on the penalty kill this season.
Connor Bunnaman, the Flyers’ fourth-line center, will be taken out of the lineup and will probably be sent to the Phantoms later today. Thompson will be the fourth-line center and be used on the penalty kill, Vigneault said.
Grant, 29, had 14 goals and 20 points in 49 games with the Ducks this season. His cap hit is the minimum, $700,000, and he can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Thompson called Grant “hard to play against.”
Thompson, 35, who has a $1 million cap hit, had four goals, 14 points and a minus-2 rating with the Habs this season. He was also used as a penalty killer.
“It’s a hat trick,” Thompson said, referring to the fact he has been dealt at the trade deadline the last three seasons.
In his 13-year career, he has had 10 goals once, with Tampa Bay in 2010-11. He gives the Flyers more depth in case of an injury.
“I’m just excited. I’m going to relish this opportunity,” said Thompson, who became friends with former Flyer Matt Carle while growing up in Alaska.
The Flyers’ division rivals also made moves Monday, some big, some minor. (Some rivals made moves before the deadline, like Pittsburgh getting left winger Jason Zucker, and Washington acquiring defenseman Brenden Dillon.)
The Islanders and Hurricanes, teams chasing the Flyers in the playoff race, added Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vincent Trocheck, respectively. Both were major acquisitions.
The Isles paid a lot for Pageau, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July. 1. They sent a conditional first-round pick and a second-rounder, both in June, to Ottawa. They also would trade a conditional third-round pick in 2022, if the Isles win the Stanley Cup this season.
Reportedly, the Islanders are working hard to get Pageau signed to a long-term deal.
Carolina acquired Trocheck for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu, Luostarinen, and Chase Priskie.
The Penguins added veteran Patrick Marleau for a third-round draft pick.
In another move involving a division rival, Chris Kreider surprisingly re-signed with the New York Rangers. He reportedly signed for seven years, with an average annual salary of $6.5 million.
Hayes liked the Flyers’ moves.
“We’re putting ourselves in a position to play for a long time come April,” he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.