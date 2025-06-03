Noah Cates signs four-year extension with Flyers

Noah Cates is locked in — in more ways than one.

After a standout season, the Flyers and the forward have agreed to a four-year extension with an average annual value of $4 million. Cates was set to be a restricted free agent on July 1.

Cates, 26, started the season as a healthy scratch, but by January, he was centering the Flyers’ most reliable line. Alongside Tyson Foerster, who signed a two-year bridge deal May 29, and Bobby Brink, the trio was known for its puck support and usage of the key foundation of offensive-zone hockey: the triangle.

According to Natural Stat Trick, across 568 minutes, 31 seconds of ice time at five-on-five, they outscored opponents, 29-23. The Flyers had 52.2% of the scoring chances when they were on the ice and 58.1% of the high-danger chances. Always around the net, the Flyers also generated 47 rebound attempts with those three on the ice.

And they did it while playing against the NHL’s top lines. On Feb. 25, they stopped Sidney Crosby’s line and scored three times while playing more than nine minutes against them.

Despite starting his NHL career as a winger and shifting back and forth to center — which he did in college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, too — Cates has earned the nickname “Coots Jr.” while building a strong 200-foot game as a middle-six pivot. He posted a career high in goals (16) and finished one point shy of his career high in points (37).

He was one of just five Flyers with a positive plus-minus (plus-3) on the season while averaging 15:53 of ice time.