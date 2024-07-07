Noah Powell mets with 7-year-old Snider Hockey player who is also hearing impaired

When the final buzzer sounded on the Flyers 2024 development camp, Noah Powell had left a big impression on the team’s management and fans.

He left an even bigger impression before the scrimmage on Saturday. In the press conference room at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, Powell met with Howard James, a 7-year-old who recently wrapped up his first full year with Snider Hockey and, like Powell, is hearing impaired.

Advertisement

“When you hear that your child has hearing loss, you think of all the things that they may not potentially be able to do,” Howard’s mother, Tia Graves-James, told The Inquirer. “So when someone’s already paving the way, it’s like yes, it’s possible. The next steps could be, it doesn’t eliminate your opportunity just because you have hearing loss.

“So, seeing [Powell] there, I thought, well, you know, Howard, I guess I’m going to continue to show up to these practices and see what happens.”

According to his mother, Howard loves being on the ice and skating around — and the showmanship of it, she said, laughing, with a big smile. Graves-James, a teacher in the Philadelphia school district, was introduced to Snider Hockey by co-workers who partner with the organization as tutors.

She asked Howard if he wanted to play hockey and after showing him the sport, he was in.

While Powell wears hearing aids and can read lips, Howard was born profoundly deaf and wears cochlear implants. After Powell gave Howard a signed long-sleeve t-shirt and hat, Graves-James had a few questions. One was about how he handles playing hockey with hearing aid devices that can be impacted by the helmet and sweat. Powell said that a sweat guard over the hearing aids should help deal with the moisture.

“The way I used to look at it and explain, was just glasses for your ears,” Powell said. “Just like a simple way to put it out there because it’s not something you see every day. So, yeah, I understood his mom’s questions because my mom had the same questions. And sometimes, we didn’t really have the answers so it’s unique to be able to give someone the answers and hopefully, he’s in a better spot than I was at his age.”

The sweat guard should also help secure Howard’s implants. Cochlear implants are a little different than hearing aids — it’s a digital sound versus the analog sound of a hearing aid — and they have had issues with the device falling onto the ice and breaking while Howard is playing.

» READ MORE: Alex Čiernik hopes ‘my work pays off’ in Flyers development camp after coming back from injury

“That’s happened maybe three or four times and it makes you nervous. ... And one time it did fall off and it broke,” Graves-James said about the implants that are about $9,000 per side.

A week ago, Powell was selected in the fifth round by the Flyers in the NHL draft. He will be heading to Ohio State in the fall and has already impressed his coach.

“I think it speaks volumes of who he is, what he is, what he’s all about,” Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik told The Inquirer. “This is just, I think, another focal piece for people out there in the similar situation. You don’t have to give up. You don’t ever have to give up. You can keep pushing forward and you can still be the best and reach your goals.”

Powell is now using his platform to help the next generation and knows how special this moment is.

“It was pretty cool. I never had something like this so to give this to someone else,” Powell said. “I feel it’s a special moment and hopefully one day he can give it to another kid. I feel like you’re always playing for something bigger than yourself.”