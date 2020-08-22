Hay now. It took 54 shots, but Kevin Hayes finally scored his first career goal against Carey Price. It was his 26th game overall, and 12th in the playoffs. As Hayes said earlier inthe series, ugly is the way to go against a goalie of Price’s ability. “You might need the perfect shot to beat him, but I think everyone’s trying to put it on net, cause some rebounds or hopefully score a goal,” he explained.