In this series, the Flyers have yet to play a great all-around game. Their three wins were because of their defensive play, but the offense wasn’t clicking, especially the power play. In their 5-3 loss Wednesday, the Flyers finally got their power play working -- they went 3-for-7, snapping an 0-for-18 drought -- but they made too many defensive mistakes and they were outplayed in five-on-five situations.