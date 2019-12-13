Oskar Lindblom isn’t alone.
After news broke of the Flyers winger’s cancer diagnosis, messages of support poured in over Twitter from teams and figures in both Philadelphia and across the hockey community.
The 23-year-old’s Ewing’s sarcoma was diagnosed by specialists at the University of Penn and he is expected to miss the remainder of the season while he undergoes treatment, general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement Friday.
Here are just some of the messages of support:
Together we are #OskarStrong. 💜 pic.twitter.com/HX1fVrjqts— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 13, 2019
Sign up to receive Flyers news and analysis in your inbox twice a week, starting in January.
Cancer sucks.— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) December 13, 2019
We, along with the rest of #Philly, are fighting with @oskarlindblom & the @NHLFlyers 🧡 https://t.co/UXfQSNH62e
On behalf of all the players, coaches and staff of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, we are wishing all the best for @oskarlindblom.— LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) December 13, 2019
We’re fighting with you, Oskar!
Please send prayers to @oskarlindblom. As promising a player as he is, he’s even a nicer person. Always approachable and polite. He deserves all the support we can give him.— Jim Jackson (@JimJPhilly) December 13, 2019
We are fighting with our brother @oskarlindblom We love you bro! ❤️🙏🏼 @NHLFlyers pic.twitter.com/2e8B3gfVlK— Derek Settlemyre E.M., C (@DerekSettlemyre) December 13, 2019
Just terrible news. Wishing Oskar Lindblom tremendous strength in this fight. https://t.co/cYKMTd0uoD— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 13, 2019
You’re in our hearts and thoughts, @oskarlindblom. Standing by you through the fight. https://t.co/LlgOiXdY8C— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 13, 2019
All the best to @oskarlindblom we are all wishing you the best!— Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) December 13, 2019
The entire NHLPA staff and players are with you, @oskarlindblom and wish you a full recovery.— NHLPA (@NHLPA) December 14, 2019
Can’t say enough about what a quality person @oskarlindblom is.— Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) December 13, 2019
He deserves all our thoughts, all our prayers.
If you have the means, consider supporting those battling this disease in Oskar’s name:https://t.co/8AWZbHMuFkhttps://t.co/HV0t07nmIzhttps://t.co/qrwslaLInY
One of the best parts about hockey is the community it comes with. There’s so much support for Oskar Lindblom inside the @NHLFlyers, @NHL and more. We’re with him every step of the way! 🏒🙏🏼— Katie Emmer (@KatieEmmer) December 13, 2019
So devastating to see this. What an amazing kid he is. Puts things in perspective. We will be with you every step of the way! https://t.co/O4kXZAQYea— Chris Therien (@ctherien6) December 13, 2019
The #FlyersWarriors are fighting with Oskar Lindblom pic.twitter.com/orR3XGUkga— Philadelphia Flyers Warrior Hockey (@FlyersWarrior) December 13, 2019
The VGK fam is sending positive thoughts your way 💜 #HockeyFightsCancer— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 13, 2019
The hockey world is with you @oskarlindblom.#HockeyFightsCancer https://t.co/o3BQeNoTz5— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 13, 2019
All the best @oskarlindblom praying for a speedy recovery!! #hockeyfightscancer— Matt Strome (@Mstrome16) December 13, 2019
All the best to one of the nicest guys in the game❤️ #hockeyfightscancer https://t.co/y1qJzzuIJW— James de Haas (@JdeHaas27) December 13, 2019
Sending our best to a member of our hockey community— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 13, 2019
Awful news about @oskarlindblom. Some things are way more important than hockey. Just hoping Oskar makes a full recovery.— Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) December 13, 2019
Philadelphia once rose to its collective feet for Mario’s greatest comeback. Pray for the chance to reciprocate for Oskar Lindblom. #Flyers https://t.co/LHP6mw3Rf2— Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) December 13, 2019
Hockey transcends leagues, backgrounds and the logo on your jersey. Hockey is a family, and we fight for Oskar Lindblom (@oskarlindblom / @NHLFlyers). https://t.co/drIrPx4OAY— USHL (@USHL) December 13, 2019
Please join me in sending @oskarlindblom some love and healing energy as he takes on this unfortunate battle. 🙏🏻 we are with you brother! pic.twitter.com/toOt4G8bFj— RILEY COTE (@rileecoyote) December 14, 2019
A quick little story on Lindblom and his character: pic.twitter.com/hnevQssdqy— Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) December 13, 2019
Thoughts and positive vibes to @oskarlindblom stay strong brother!!— jason demers (@jasondemers5) December 13, 2019
Thoughts with @oskarlindblom. The hockey world can do a beautiful thing and rally behind this young man who has been nothing but a good human and a great hockey player. Praying for him.— Colby Cohen (@ColbyCohen36) December 13, 2019
Thoughts and prayers to @oskarlindblom 🙏 https://t.co/LnUnBYzUvr— Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) December 13, 2019
Absolutely gut-punching news. Awful. Get well soon, @oskarlindblom. https://t.co/sdRE625pKs— Tim Riday (@TimRiday) December 13, 2019