Oskar Lindblom isn’t alone.

After news broke of the Flyers winger’s cancer diagnosis, messages of support poured in over Twitter from teams and figures in both Philadelphia and across the hockey community.

The 23-year-old’s Ewing’s sarcoma was diagnosed by specialists at the University of Penn and he is expected to miss the remainder of the season while he undergoes treatment, general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement Friday.

Here are just some of the messages of support: