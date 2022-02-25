Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin asked for “no more war” while speaking with reporters on Friday.

The comments were the first public ones from the Russian winger on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ovechkin has previously publicly supported Vladimir Putin.

When asked if he still supported the Russian invasion, the Capitals winger responded by saying:

“I’m Russian, right? Sometimes something I can’t control. It’s not in my hands. How I say, I hope it’s going to end soon and it’s going to be peace in both countries. I don’t control this one.”

Regarding his support of Putin, Ovechkin said “well, he’s my president but … I’m not in politics, I’m an athlete. How I said, I hope everything is gonna be done soon. It’s sad situation right now for both sides … I hope everything is gonna be done soon. … And I’m not control this situation.”

Ovechkin’s wife, infant kids and other family members currently live in Russia.

“It’s a hard situation. I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments,” Ovechkin said. “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right.”

He added: “Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”

Ovechkin and the Capitals will play the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.