Flyers list Owen Tippett as day to day with a lower-body injury

There is some good news in Flyers land.

Before a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, the team announced that Owen Tippett is day to day with a lower-body injury. There was concern that the forward would be out long-term after getting tangled up with Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin in the third period of Saturday’s 7-4 loss. His left leg appeared to bend awkwardly as the pair went into the corner.

According to NBCSP, Tippett skated before the Flyers’ day game on Sunday, with head trainer Tommy Alva keeping a close eye.

Losing Tippett in the lineup leaves a gaping hole. The speedy forward has been a key cog in creating offense for the Flyers — specifically on the top line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny — as he has built a game on driving to the net despite having the defense all over him.

Tippett has 18 goals this season, with three coming in the last four games, two of which are Goal of the Year candidates. On one of the goals, he dipped the shoulder and made a move to drive straight through the St. Louis Blues defense before finishing on the backhand. The other was an out-of-this-world 360 spinner that he finished with a whipping backhand against the Dallas Stars.

Advertisement

“Very important, very important,” Egor Zamula said about the role of Tippett in the lineup. “It kind of [stinks] when a player like that is hurt, you know? Especially in January, February, when you’re pushing for a good spot. So, it’s pretty bad.”

Another snippet of good news is that the Flyers have three more games before their bye week and the All-Star break. The team plays Tuesday at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning, hits the road for a game at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, and finishes out the week with a matinee on Sunday against the Bruins.

“I think everyone has seen as of late how good he’s been, especially the goals he’s able to score,” goalie Sam Ersson said. “He’s a big part of this team and, obviously, we miss him. But it’s room for, when he’s not here, for other guys to step up and it could be a good thing as well.”

With Tippett out of the lineup, Tyson Foerster was elevated back up the top line and Cam York took the open spot on the first power-play unit.