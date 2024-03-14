Did Gritty steal the Penguins’ Jaromír Jágr bobbleheads? Here’s what we know

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jaromír Jágr bobblehead night turned into a heist.

The team officially retired Jágr’s number in February and on Thursday, intended to host a bobblehead night in honor of the franchise legend, who also played one season for the Flyers in 2011-12. But Thursday morning, the team reported that the shipment of bobbleheads had been stolen on their way to Pittsburgh.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation,” Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement released by the team. “While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromír Jágr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans.”

Never to let an opportunity to troll Pittsburgh pass him by, Gritty quickly chimed in taking responsibility for the theft.

Did Gritty actually steal the bobbleheads? Almost certainly not, but in addition to local authorities, Jágr himself is on the case, so hopefully this will all be resolved soon.

Not to fear, all fans at the Penguins’ game against the Sharks on Thursday will still receive a voucher to pick up their bobblehead at a later date.