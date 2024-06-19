Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière signs a contract extension through 2025-26

Coach Ian Laperrière has signed a two-year contract extension with the Phantoms through the 2025-26 season, the Flyers and Phantoms announced Wednesday.

The Phantoms finished 32-31-9 this season and qualified for the Calder Cup playoffs under Laperrière, a 16-year NHL veteran who finished his career with the Flyers in 2009-10.

Laperrière, 50, has coached the Phantoms for three seasons.

“I love what I do,” he said in a story on the team’s website. “I love to work with those young guys. I want to stay here and we talked and I told them I don’t want to go anywhere. I like to help the Flyers get better by working with those kids and making sure they’re ready when they get called up.”