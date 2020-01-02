LAS VEGAS — Based on Wednesday’s practice, defenseman Phil Myers will return to the lineup Thursday night as the Flyers continue their road trip by facing Vegas.
For the last six weeks, coach Alain Vigneault has been rotating Myers, Robert Hagg and Shayne Gostisbehere in and out of the lineup, trying to give them all playing time so they don’t get stale. Myers sat out the last two games.
Myers’ six benchings — he missed another game because of back spasms — since Nov. 16 have been puzzling, however, because the Flyers have played well with the 6-foot-5 rookie in the lineup. The Flyers have points in 17 of the 22 games (14-5-3) Myers has played. He is a team-best plus-18 and has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 games.
Myers, 22, who is one of three right-handed defensemen in the lineup, is expected to be paired with Travis Sanheim on Thursday.
The Flyers, 1-2 on their six-game road trip, are trying to bounce back from Tuesday’s 5-3 loss in Los Angeles that wasn’t as close as the final score might suggest.
It will be the final meeting of the season between the Flyers and Vegas, and Philadelphia is trying to sweep the season series. The Flyers whipped the Golden Knights, 6-2, on Oct. 21 at the Wells Fargo Center. Travis Konecny and Matt Niskanen had power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 33 saves in that win.
Carter Hart will start for the Flyers and is expected to be opposed by Marc-Andre Fleury. Backup Oscar Dansk was the (shaky) starter against the Flyers earlier this season. It was the only game he has played for Vegas this season.
Hart will be trying to end a personal five-game road losing streak. His last road win: a 3-2 shootout victory in Boston on Nov. 10.
The Flyers are one of two NHL teams — Detroit is the other — never to lose in Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. They have outscored the Knights, 9-3, in two games in Vegas.
The NHL will have a hearing Friday for Kurtis MacDermid’s illegal hit to Ivan Provorov’s head in Los Angeles’ easy win Tuesday. MacDermid was not given a penalty on the play.
The Flyers fell into a 4-0 first-period hole against L.A. and never got out of it. They have allowed the first goal in the last four games. … Konecny, the Flyers’ lone All-Star selection, is goal-less in his last seven games, all since returning from a concussion. … Michael Raffl has not scored a goal in 21 straight games, and Joel Farabee has just one goal in his last 23 games. … Jake Voracek has points in six of his last seven games, collecting nine points (two goals, seven assists) in that span.