The Flyers fell into a 4-0 first-period hole against L.A. and never got out of it. They have allowed the first goal in the last four games. … Konecny, the Flyers’ lone All-Star selection, is goal-less in his last seven games, all since returning from a concussion. … Michael Raffl has not scored a goal in 21 straight games, and Joel Farabee has just one goal in his last 23 games. … Jake Voracek has points in six of his last seven games, collecting nine points (two goals, seven assists) in that span.