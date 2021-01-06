Because of the competitive nature of the new East Division, and many close games expected, the Flyers are practicing shootouts much more than at any point in last year’s camp. … To help him win more battles, Joel Farabee had beefed up from 176 pounds to 185. Farabee has switched from No. 49 to No. 86, his favorite number as a youngster. … The Orange and Black played to a 1-1 tie in a 40-minute scrimmage. Hayes, whipping a left-circle shot into the net after a nice feed from Wisdom, scored for the Orange, and Gustafsson tallied for the Black. Goalies Carter Hart and Brian Elliott were the starters, and both allowed one goal in 27 minutes. … Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, is joining the board of directors of the Ed Snider Youth Foundation.