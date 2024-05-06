Philadelphia’s Kelsey McGuire named a finalist for NHL’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Kelsey McGuire, the executive director and founder of Philadelphia Blind Hockey, has been selected as one of three finalists from the United States for the 2024 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, the NHL announced on Monday. Three finalists were also chosen from Canada.

The award is given to individuals who — through the sport of hockey — have positively impacted their community, culture, or society. It’s named after the Hockey Hall of Famer who became the first Black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958, for the Boston Bruins and played 21 professional seasons despite losing sight in his right eye at a young age.

Advertisement

“I am extremely honored to be selected as a finalist for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. Mr. O’Ree is an incredible role model as the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador. His message of inclusion means a lot to me as a teacher of the Visually Impaired,” McGuire said in a news release from the Flyers.

“As the founder of Philadelphia Blind Hockey, I use the passion that I developed as an educator to make sure our athletes are awarded with the opportunity to play the sport of hockey. Mr. O’Ree had to hide his visual impairment early in his NHL career, but today’s blind hockey community gives players the confidence to embrace their disability and to show others that it will not prevent them from learning to play ice hockey and showing that they belong.”

McGuire, a native of Horsham, and a graduate of Kutztown University with a degree in special education for visual impairments (ages birth to 21 years), is a high school teacher at Overbook School for the Blind in West Philadelphia. In 2021, the school partnered with the Flyers to introduce students to hockey. Flyers players, including Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, helped the students skate and learn about the sport at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

The event sparked McGuire to start Philadelphia Blind Hockey, the 19th team in the U.S. The first season was in the spring of 2022 with a Try Blind Hockey event in partnership with the Flyers. Now in its second season, the program provides students age 6 to 13 years old with the opportunity to play hockey for free.

“The entire Flyers organization is incredibly proud of Kelsey and the difference she is making in the hockey community,” said Blair Listino, the President of Flyers Charities. “One of the Flyers’ core values is growing the game of hockey to new and diverse communities and Kelsey is doing just that with the amazing opportunities she is providing to members of the visually impaired community right here in Philadelphia. The Flyers are proud to support Philadelphia Blind Hockey and all of us at the Flyers are rooting for Kelsey.”

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award was first handed out in the 2017-18 season, and McGuire is the first finalist from the Philly area. Two winners, one from Canada and one from the U.S., will be selected and receive a $25,000 prize, to be donated to a charity of their choice. The other four finalists will each receive $5,000 for the charity of their choice. Winners are chosen by a weighted vote by O’Ree, the NHL and a fan vote that is open until May 19 at NHL.com/OReeAward.