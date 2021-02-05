Vigneault said that center Nolan Patrick and left winger Oskar Lindblom were, as expected, a work in progress because of the time they missed last season, but that he was pleased with how they were progressing. ... The Bruins are on a 6-0-1 run since a 1-0 loss to the Islanders, while the Flyers have points in their last five games (4-0-1). Three of the Flyers’ four losses this season have been to Boston; the other was to Buffalo. ... In a preseason game, Felix Sandstrom made 21 saves as the Phantoms blanked Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2-0. The Phantoms will open their AHL season Saturday in Hershey.