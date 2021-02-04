Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher recently overcame a battle with COVID-19 that had him sequestered in a hotel He is now feeling fine, though he still doesn’t have a sense of smell or taste. … Jake Voracek has points in seven of his last eight games. … The top pairing of Provorov and Shayne Gostisbehere had a rough night Wednesday… Bobby Clarke (1,133 games) and Bill Barber (903) are the only players who have played more games with the Flyers than Giroux. … The Flyers are 7-2-2 despite the NHL’s largest negative shot differential. They are getting outshot by a 33.8-23.7 margin per game. They are averaging the fewest shots per game in the league.