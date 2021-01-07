“When we signed back here, it was kind of a really cool thing,” he added. “My son (4-year-old Owen) got really excited when we told him, and he said, ‘I’ll be able to come watch you at the rink again and watch you play.’ And I had to say, ‘I don’t know if that is going to happen,’ but maybe in time we can get some of the families in there and watch some games. Just having them by your side and pushing you and behind you, it is always helpful.”