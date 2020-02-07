Alex Ovechkin, who has been red-hot lately, enters Saturday’s game against the Flyers two goals from becoming the eighth player in league history with 700. He has 14 goals in his last seven games — and six in four games since the midseason break, which kind of makes that one-game, mandatory league suspension for skipping the All-Star Game look even more stupid.

Here are the leading regular-season goal scorers in NHL history.

Years
Goals
Games
Cups
1. Wayne Gretzky
1979-99
894
1497
4
2. Gordie Howe
1946-80
801
1767
4
3. Jaromir Jagr
1990-18
766
1733
2
4. Brett Hull
1986-06
741
1269
2
5. Marcel Dionne
1971-89
731
1348
0
6. Phil Esposito
1963-81
717
1282
2
7. Mike Gartner
1979-98
708
1432
0
8. Alex Ovechkin
2005-
698
1137
1
9. Mark Messier
1979-04
694
1756
6
10. Steve Yzerman
1983-06
692
1514
3

Notes: Next among active players is 40-year-old Patrick Marleau with 561. He’s followed by Sidney Crosby (455), Ilya Kovalchuk (441) and Eric Staal (434). ... The Flyers all-time leader is Bill Barber (420). Claude Giroux (249) is their active leader.

The greats against the Flyers

Of the top 10 scorers in league history, only Steve Yzerman has a better goals-per-game percentage in his career against the Flyers than Ovechkin.

Games vs. Flyers
Goals vs. Flyers
Goals/game pct.
Steve Yzerman
44
29
.66
Alex Ovechkin
55
34
.62
Wayne Gretzky
58
34
.59
Brett Hull
29
15
.52
Phil Esposito
74
36
.49
Mike Gartner
95
45
.47
Jaromir Jagr
101
47
.47
Marcel Dionne
66
24
.36
Gordie Howe
24
8
.33
Mark Messier
86
27
.31

Notes: In 13 postseason games against the Flyers, Ovechkin has seven goals (.54). The teams split two series (Flyers win in 2008, Caps win in 2016). ... Yzerman had three goals in four VERY forgettable postseason games against the Flyers in 1997. ... Esposito had 30 goals in 43 games against the Flyers while playing for Boston (.70). His dominance tailed off after he was traded to the Rangers on Nov. 7, 1975.

Ovechkin against the Flyers

Games
Goals
Assists
Points
+/-
GWG
Avg. TOI
Caps’ W-L-OL
55
34
25
59
-7
4
20:59
27-17-11

Flyers goalies

Antero Niittymaki is one of nine Flyers goalies to allow a goal to Ovechkin, but he managed a bit of honor on Dec. 20, 2008 when he denied all 12 Ovechkin shots in a 7-1 Flyers win.

Here are the Flyers goalies whom Ovechkin has beaten for his 34 goals against the club:

Flyers’ goalie
Ovechkin goals
Flyers’ goalie
Ovechkin goals
Steve Mason
6
Martin Biron
3
Antero Niittymaki
6
Brian Elliott
2
Ray Emery
5
Sergei Bobrovski
1
Robert Esche
5
Petr Mrazek
1
Sergei Bryzgalov
4
Empty net
1

Note: Ovechkin does not have a goal in three games against Carter Hart, who has stopped 11 shots on goal by the Capitals captain. The Flyers are 1-1-1 in those games. Ovechkin does not have a point against the Flyers in two games this season and is minus-2. Hart has stopped all six of his shots. Brian Elliott will start in net on Saturday.

Aww, shoot

Ovechkin is easily the most prolific shooter in hockey of this era, having attempted nearly 2,000 shots more than Eric Staal, who also came into the league in 2005. Ovechkin has cranked out 5,483 shots to Staal’s 3,667. In basketball, he’d be known as a gunner.

Here’s a look at the 10 most frequent shooters among players who started their careers in 1979-80 or later:

Career goals
Career games
Shots
Shots per game
1. Ray Bourque
410
1612
6209
3.85
2. Jaromir Jagr
766
1733
5637
3.25
3. Alex Ovechkin
698
1137
5483
4.82
4. Al MacInnis
340
1416
5157
3.64
5. Mike Gartner
708
1432
5090
3.55
6. Wayne Gretzky
894
1487
5088
5.69
7. Brendan Shanahan
656
1524
5086
3.34
8. Brett Hull
741
1269
4876
3.84
9. Jarome Iginla
625
1554
4759
3.06
10. Joe Sakic
625
1378
4621
3.35

Adding context

Some significant career milestones in sports and the number of players who’ve achieved them.

Stat
No. of players
700 hockey goals
7
30,000 basketball points
8
600 home runs
9
300 passing TDs
12
400 goalie wins
13
300 pitching wins
24

