“This is the first [goalie] I’ve seen grow before my eyes and I’m really enjoying it," Vigneault said. “I can’t say if he’ll get to that [level]. You’re talking about two Hall of Famers there [Luongo, Lundqvist]. But I can say that what I’ve seen so far, the attitude, the time he puts in to be the best, and the quality of the kid. He’s a good kid. ... If I was a betting man, I’d bet on him.”