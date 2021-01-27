After having four days to decompress, Carter Hart will be back in the nets Thursday and try to help the Flyers sweep a two-game series in New Jersey.
Hart later apologized for the outburst and said it was “unprofessional,” but his teammates say it was good for him to empty the frustration they all felt.
“Sometimes, it’s just good for a player to let the emotion out and regroup and go from there,” right winger Jake Voracek said Wednesday after practice in Voorhees.
Hart, 22, is 2-2-1 with a 4.18 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage in five starts, and he has allowed a total of 10 goals over his last two games.
“As a player, you go through a lot of ups and downs,” Voracek said. “Let’s be honest, we weren’t at our best in front of him … so there’s a lot to improve.”
Voracek said Hart “will be fine. He’s a talented goaltender. For his age, he’s even [one of] the best in the league. He’s been good for us last year and, like I said, he stole a few games this year. I’m not worried about him at all.”
Brian Elliott got the call Tuesday in a 5-3 win in New Jersey, so Hart has had four days between appearances.
“I got a few good days of practice under my belt, and Moose came up big for us and played really well, and that was a huge two points for us,” Hart said.
After a shaky performance, Hart said he goes “back to the basics and the principles and foundation of my game. One of the biggest things is to just have fun. The last couple days in practice, I’ve been having fun with the boys, and competing and working hard.”
His teammates have razzed him about his meltdown, and Hart has taken it in stride.
“I had to re-tape a couple new sticks for the game [Tuesday] because my game stick obviously was in six pieces,” he said. “The boys were giving it to me. It’s all in good fun. That’s what’s so fun about our group; we can always poke fun at each other and share a couple laughs.”
To relieve stress, Hart has gotten back to playing the guitar, and he was trying to learn “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” by the Smashing Pumpkins the other night.
“I think it’s important to get away from the game, so you can be more present in where you’re at,” he said. “I feel like the last couple days have been really good.”
After a poor outing, Hart said he leans on his parents, Flyers goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh, and his goalie coach near his Edmonton-area home, Dustin Schwartz.
“I’m lucky I have a good support system of people, mainly my family,” he said. “They’ve been there for everything for me. Those are the people I trust the most.”
Before Saturday, Hart’s only other meltdown came after a 6-1 loss in San Jose last season. (The same score as the loss in Boston, which was the only other time Hart has allowed six goals.) After that game, Hart slammed his stick several times against the wall as he walked down the runway.
“He’s going to be fine. He’s a real good goaltender and he’s proven that after an average performance he can come back and play real well,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said.
Last season, however, Hart’s next start after the blowout in San Jose was a 5-4 loss in Vegas, followed by a 6-2 defeat in Anaheim in which he was relieved and was dealt his seventh straight road defeat.
Defenseman Phil Myers practiced with his teammates Wednesday. He fractured a rib in a Jan. 19 game against Buffalo and was listed as “week to week.”
Myers is “feeling better and wants to play,” Vigneault said. “After watching him today in practice, I don’t think he’s quite there yet, but I do believe he’s real close.”
Vigneault said defenseman Mark Friedman has been “OK. But my expectations are higher of his play. I need to see a little more urgency from him ... and more bite.” ... Jake Voracek has seven assists, tied for fourth in the NHL entering Wednesday, but Vigneault said he wants to see more from him on his five-on-five defensive play.