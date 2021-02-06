If you’re a Flyers fan, alarms probably sounded when it was announced goaltender Carter Hart was unavailable for Friday night’s game against Boston.
But it doesn’t sound like he will miss a lot of time.
Hart, 22, was scheduled to be the backup, but he was unable to dress for the game because of back spasms, general manager Chuck Fletcher said. Hart is listed as day to day.
Phil Myers, a second-pairing defenseman, was also sidelined because of an upper-body injury. Fletcher said he was “unavailable for tonight,” implying he may be able to play Sunday in Washington.
Goalie Alex Lyon came off the taxi squad and served as Brian Elliott’s backup Friday, and Justin Braun moved from the third to second defensive pairing while Robert Hagg was added to the lineup.
Hart, who left the Flyers’ morning practice Friday a little early, dropped a 4-3 overtime decision Wednesday to Boston. He is 4-2-2 with a 3.42 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.