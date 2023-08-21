Flyers sign Oliver Bonk to an entry-level deal

The Flyers have signed Oliver Bonk to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Monday.

Bonk, a defenseman, was selected by the Flyers 22nd overall in the 2023 Entry Draft. Bonk spent the 2022-23 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, recording 10 goals and 30 assists, good for second in the league in points among rookie defensemen.

Bonk appeared at the Flyers’ development camp in July, the only first-round pick from the past two drafts to attend.

As Bonk is 18 years old, his contract is slide-rule eligible for the next two seasons, meaning the Flyers can decide to loan him back to his junior team. Bonk can play in a maximum of nine games at the NHL level without burning a year off his contract.

Bonk’s father, Radek, is a Czech former professional hockey player who spent 10 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and also played for the Montreal Canadiens and the Nashville Predators.