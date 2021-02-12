Oskar Lindblom, who beat a rare bone cancer last year, and Scott Laughton were added to the Flyers’ COVID-19 protocol list released by the NHL Friday evening.
The Flyers now have seven players on the list, including Justin Braun, Morgan Frost, Claude Giroux, Travis Sanheim, and Jake Voracek.
Being on the list does not mean the player has contracted the coronavirus; they could have just been exposed to someone who has it.
It is not known if any of the Flyers tested positive or negative. Lindblom is at a higher risk because he has an underlying medical condition, and his chemotherapy treatments last year may have weakened his immune system, medical experts say. In general, many cancer treatments make the immune system weak.
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher did not immediately respond when left a message asking about Lindblom.
With seven Flyers now on the COVID-19 protocol list, it is not known if the team will be able to return to practice Monday, as planned, for the first time in a week.
The Flyers have had four straight games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Their next scheduled game is against the visiting New York Rangers on Thursday, 11 days after Philadelphia last played.
The NHL has yet to give rescheduled dates for the Flyers’ postponed games against Washington, New Jersey (two), and the Rangers.
The Flyers are 8-3-1 (.692 points percentage) and in second place in the East Division. They haven’t played since Sunday’s 7-4 win in Washington.
This is a breaking story. More to come.