“I don’t know if I’ve ever been off that long when we played,” former Flyers center Danny Briere said earlier this week. “I think the only time may have been during the Olympics, when we’d get seven or eight days off. But when we came back, we also had five or six days of practice before our next game. I know when you’re off for that many days, you lose your timing. It gets away pretty quickly if you’re not skating every day.