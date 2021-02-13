The Flyers did not have any additions or subtractions to the COVID-19 protocol list on Saturday.
Justin Braun, Morgan Frost, Claude Giroux, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Sanheim, and Jake Voracek remained on the list, which ordinarily would mean the players would be unavailable to practice, travel or play.
That stipulation is moot for the Flyers, who have shut down operations since Tuesday when a game at Washington was postponed. Giroux and Braun were placed on the COVID-19 list that day.
Being placed on the list does not necessarily reflect a positive test. It could be as simple as contact tracing.
The Flyers had four games in the last week called off, including a Saturday contest against New Jersey and a Sunday visit to New York to play the Rangers. They plan to return to practice on Monday and, fingers crossed, are scheduled to host the Rangers on Thursday.