The Flyers will be just as shorthanded Sunday in Lake Tahoe as they are tonight in South Philly.
Head coach Alain Vigneault confirmed that the six active players on the team’s COVID-19 list -- forwards Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Jakub Voracek and defenseman Justin Braun -- will not make the trip to Nevada for Sunday’s made-for-TV event against the Bruins. Morgan Frost also is on the list, but he’s out indefinitely with a dislocated left shoulder.
After kicking around dressing an extra defenseman tonight against the Rangers, Vigneault decided to stay with a traditional lineup of 12 forwards and six D-men. The bottom two lines are especially green.
“There’s a lot of guys that have wanted more minutes, a bigger role,” Vigneault said. “They’re going to get that opportunity tonight and hopefully they can help us win a game.
Here is tonight’s opening lineup:
Forwards
James van Riemsdyk-Sean Couturier-Joel Farabee
Michael Raffl-Kevin Hayes-Nic Aube-Kubel
David Kase-Nolan Patrick-Connor Bunnaman
Samuel Morin-Andy Andreoff-Maksim Sushko
Defensemen
Ivan Provorov-Phil Myers
Travis Sanheim-Shayne Gostisbehere
Robert Hagg-Erik Gustafsson
Carter Hart will start in net for the 10th time in 14 games.
This story will be updated with a further preview of tonight’s game.