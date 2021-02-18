Head coach Alain Vigneault confirmed that the six active players on the team’s COVID-19 list -- forwards Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Jakub Voracek and defenseman Justin Braun -- will not make the trip to Nevada for Sunday’s made-for-TV event against the Bruins. Morgan Frost also is on the list, but he’s out indefinitely with a dislocated left shoulder.